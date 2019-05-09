×
Ranking the 5 Greatest Main Events in NXT Takeover History

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
566   //    09 May 2019, 00:13 IST

June 1st marks the 25th Takeover event in NXT history, and across the first 24 events, we've seen some of the most incredible wrestling in the entire business, and they've become worth the price of the WWE Network alone. The main events of these matches have become a coveted spot, and given how great each and every event has been, narrowing these down to the 5 greatest was a very hard (but enjoyable) task, as I was able to go back and watch some thrilling contests.

So, without further ado, let's take a look back on the history of WWE's brightest and most consistent brand (a third brand, despite the WWE's emphasis on NXT being 'developmental') and their live special Takeover events, as we count down the 5 greatest main events in Takeover history.

#5 DIY vs. The Authors of Pain - NXT Takeover: Chicago


DIY vs AOP
DIY vs AOP

DIY and the Authors of Pain had a great rivalry, and their triple threat with The Revival in Orlando was absolutely incredible, but for the spots and the story this match told, it earns a spot on our list. Most people will remember this event for Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne's masterclass and the aftermath of this bout, but watching it back, this one was a classic in its own right.

The Authors of Pain were new to the title scene and still finding their footing, but they were guided through this match perfectly, and it all set up that heartbreaking turn as the show went off the air. Sure, there's been better pure wrestling bouts to end Takeovers, but the story this told, of Gargano standing up for his injured brother before being turned on was just fantastic, and ladder matches are always fun, so this is one you need to seek out and watch again.

Tags:
WWE NXT Authors of Pain Johnny Gargano Tommaso Ciampa
