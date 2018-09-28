Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Most Critically Acclaimed WWE Betrayals In Recent Memory

Rimika Saini
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
854   //    28 Sep 2018, 10:22 IST

Enter caption

There's no denying that beautiful friendships and bonds form an integral part of quality storytelling in the WWE. Without them, it is particularly difficult for the fans to invest in narratives that are told every single week.

These friendships and moments of brotherhood have been substantial in making upcoming sensations into main-event superstars. Whether it was Triple H's friendship with Shawn Michaels, or Punk's friendship with Paul Heyman, each of them got the fans invested through their emotional connection.

Such moments of brilliance have often occurred and have brought more relevance to the product by engaging the WWE Universe with their craft and characterization.

Since we'll be throwing more spotlight on the incidents that took place in recent memory, feuds between the Evolution, D-Generation X, NWO, and Austin-Vince McMahon have not been included.

Here are the 5 most critically acclaimed WWE betrayals in recent memory.

#5 Becky Lynch destroys Charlotte at WWE SummerSlam 2018

A su
A substantial betrayal

Since we're mostly concerned with the events that transpired in recent memory, Becky Lynch's attack on Charlotte after their encounter at SummerSlam remains a memorable one.

Judging by how female performers are booked on the main roster, these two competitors from the blue brand have taken storytelling to a whole new level.

The Relentless 'Lass Kicker' has ascended to become one of the most popular performers in the entire WWE today, and she has done it by completely destroying her best friend.

Considering how sensational Becky's push has been, the fans cannot help but cheer for her and are already comparing her character to Stone Cold Steve Austin.

There's no denying that betrayals in the women's division have happened before, but Charlotte's return took the spotlight away from Becky, and that led to the culmination of a beautiful friendship with a blockbuster rivalry.

