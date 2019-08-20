Ranking the 5 most successful WWE Tough Enough contestants of all time

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.17K // 20 Aug 2019, 16:45 IST

The Miz came up short in the 2004 Tough Enough but has had an incredible career in WWE.

Though many of WWE's top stars today, such as Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins made names for themselves on the independent scene, there was a time when WWE tried a different approach to find their Superstars.

Over the years, there have been six iterations of Tough Enough, WWE's reality series which allowed lucky contestants to be signed to a contract with the company.

Some contestants have even gone on to have better careers than the winners, in a bizarre twist of fate.

Here are the five most successful WWE Tough Enough contestants and how they're ranked.

#5 Maven

Maven was the first male winner of the very first iteration of Tough Enough.

Maven was the first-ever male victor of the Tough Enough show. He quickly made his mark on the main roster after being given a solid push right out of the gate by the company.

Finishing his time as a triple Hardcore Champion, and having a WrestleMania match under his belt, isn't a bad career by any stretch of the imagination. Maven was likely deemed as a success by WWE as a result.

Arguably, Maven's greatest moment came during the 2002 Royal Rumble though, where he entered the match and shocked the world by eliminating The Undertaker. It was one of the most memorable eliminations in history.

Though his career would never go higher than that moment, the plucky Superstar did find himself in the main of the Survivor Series 2004 Pay Per View, where he won as a part of Team Orton.

Quietly leaving the company the next year, Maven still has plenty of fans and recently appeared at an event for Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder's Major Wrestling Figure Podcast.

