WWE TLC 2019: Ranking the build-up to every match

Joshua Mckenney FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15 Dec 2019, 21:11 IST SHARE

Are you prepared for TLC?

WWE will partake in its final PPV of the year, and the very last one of the decade -- TLC, 2019. Expected to go out with a bang, it will be extremely intriguing to see how WWE manages to do that without their main two titles being defended (the WWE and Universal championship) on the show.

But don't worry, there will definitely be other titles on the line and a couple of Tables, Ladders, and Chairs matches as well.

It will also be interesting to see how the results of this card will affect the Royal Rumble PPV and the WrestleMania season in general. Today we'll be looking at the build-up to every match to be performed that night and we'll be ranking them from worst to best. (7 is worst, 1 is best)

#7 Rusev vs Bobby Lashley

It will all happen on 'Rusev Day'!

Rusev and Bobby Lashley have been at odds ever since Lana and Lashley started having an "affair". This buildup is the worst mainly because of the extreme lengths it seems to be going to convince everyone that Lana and Rusev are actually divorced. Both Lana and Lashley were arrested on Raw in Tennessee. On another episode of Raw, they had a "divorce" segment. Do you see? None of this is really necessary.

Lana yelled at Rusev while discussing the custody of their dog, and then she proceeded to blame the WWE Universe for the problems in their marriage (classic heel move, blame the crowd for everything).

Following that, Rusev agreed to get a divorce on the condition that he and Lashley will go to war at TLC. Bobby Lashley then came down and threw a curveball at everyone by promising to marry Lana after the divorce was final.

Rusev had heard enough and he slammed Lashley through the divorce table. Boom! We got Bobby Lashley vs Rusev TLC 2019. This match could've used some tables, ladders, and chairs to really get some excitement mixed in there. Nevertheless, this match will probably be filled with "Rusev Day" and "CM Punk" chants.

1 / 7 NEXT