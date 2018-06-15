Ranking the Chances for Each Men's Money in the Bank Participant

A tradition since this last decade, who will walk out of the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match a winner and when will they cash in?

A stacked field of competitors and two stooges!

Much like the Women's Money in the Bank Match, the men's contest set to take place this Sunday is an unpredictable affair. It helps that two sides of the rosters are colliding over an opportunity to determine the next world champion.

Where RAW has severely lacked its Universal champion, Smackdown is moving through the motions with a final leg of their lengthy world title rivalry. Both rosters main event are in a desperate need of a shakeup. The winner here could provide just that.

There are eight men with possibly four men with a realistic chance of truly changing the game in the world title scene. Whichever way this prediction cuts it, there's no doubt that like any given year Money in the Bank is where the entertainment is coming from.

So here goes.

#8 Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman has been on a roll recently

This one might come as a surprise and a risky prediction, but the truth is Braun Strowman doesn't need the Money in the Bank briefcase to return to the big time. All he needs to do is smash a few skulls before facing the beast Brock Lesnar, in a much-awaited rematch.

In all likeliness, the seven remaining competitors realize the threat Strowman poses and on the night will likely target him for a lengthy portion of the contest. While Strowman is likely to return from near death to a huge pop. He is just as likely to fail after a grand beatdown that puts him out for the count.

Strowman shouldn't come close to winning the briefcase because he doesn't need it, to weaken his aura as a challenger to the championship throne. Eventually, WWE will figure a way to pull the trigger on his much-delayed rise. The question is what if they don't?

Fantasy Prediction: Well then Strowman wins to cash in on Brock Lesnar on a scheduled date at Summerslam.