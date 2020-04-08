Ranking the chances of each Superstar in the NXT Women's Championship #1 contender's ladder match

There will be a ladder match to determine the #1 contender to the NXT women's championship

Who will be Charlotte Flair's first opponent as NXT Women's Champion?

These six women were initially supposed to compete at NXT TakeOver: Tama

Charlotte Flair surprisingly defeated Rhea Ripley to become a two-time NXT Women's Champion at WrestleMania 36. The Queen will now be wrestling on NXT for the foreseeable future, and while she will likely face Rhea Ripley in a rematch at some point, her first challenger will be determined this Wednesday on NXT in a six-women ladder match.

All six of these women had to win qualifying matches to get a spot in this match. Chelsea Green was the first to qualify when she defeated Shotzi Blackheart. Mia Yim then scored an upset victory over Dakota Kai, while Tegan Nox managed to beat Deonna Purrazzo.

Io Shirai replaced an injured Xia Li and made a surprising return to NXT, where she completely demolished Aliyah, while Candice LeRae outlasted the upstart Kayden Carter. Dakota Kai was the last superstar to qualify for this match and outlasted Shotzi Blackheart, Deonna Purrazzo, Xia Li, Aliyah, and Kayden Carter in a second chance gauntlet match.

Here we rank the Superstars by who is the most likely to win the match, from least likely to most likely:

#6 Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green and Robert Stone arrived on the NXT brand in January

Now that Charlotte Flair is NXT Women's Champion, it is incredibly unlikely that Chelsea Green will get the victory. The Queen seems to be wrestling as a heel as of late, as Rhea Ripley was the gutsy babyface against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. Therefore, it is unlikely for a heel such as Chelsea Green to be the first woman to challenge Charlotte Flair.

While she has been on the rise with victories over both Kayden Carter and Shotzi Blackheart, it can be argued that she is not yet ready for a title shot. Chelsea Green's first series of matches with Kayden Carter was widely criticized, but she showed much improvement in her match against Shotzi Blackheart.

Robert Stone's client can continue her progression in the NXT brand by facing off with other women like Mia Yim or Candice LeRae. She deserves this spot as she is the most untested performer in this match but her time is not now.

