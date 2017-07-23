Ranking the chances of the 5 women in the Fatal 5-way match at Battleground

Only one of these ladies can earn the right to challenge for the Smackdown Women's title at Summerslam, who will it be?

5 of Smackdown Live's toughest ladies battle for rights to head to Summerslam!

We are mere hours away from the kickoff of the WWE Battleground pay-per-view which will air live on the WWE Network at 8 pm EST from the Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, PA.

Of course, all eyes will be fixed on the return of the big main event, which will feature WWE Champion Jinder Mahal defending his title against 13-time WWE World Champ 'The Viper' Randy Orton. Making this contest all the more intriguing is the fact that it will be inside of a Punjabi Prison.

But don't worry, the men of WWE aren't the only ones that the fans should be excited about for Battleground. The ladies of Smackdown are ready for their huge fatal 5-way contest as well. Tamina, Natalya, Charlotte Flair, Lana and Becky Lynch will be the participants in this unique match, with a big reward at stake for the winner of the match as the last person standing in this bout will go on to face Naomi at Summerslam for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship.

So, the only question left is "who will win?" To be honest, this one could go one of many ways, but I have ranked each participant in order of who I believe has the least likely chance to win all the way up to my favourite to win the match. Here's a look at how each of these fabulous five ladies stacks up against the field!

#5 Tamina

Could Tamina finally catch her break?

When it comes to having a rich wrestling pedigree, there has never been a female wrestler with a stronger wrestling family background than Tamina. Although she has definitely had plenty of great influences in her life, Tamina has never been able to completely get over with the audience.

One of the biggest obstacles Tamina has against her is her age. At 39, Tamina is the oldest female on any WWE roster, even two years older than veteran Mickie James. With the WWE favouring younger Superstars, things don't look good for Tamina fans.