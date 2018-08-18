Ranking all the possible heel turns at SummerSlam

Will Dean Ambrose turn his back on his Shield brother?

SummerSlam never fails to grab the headlines. From Shawn Michael's comical overselling in 2005 to Triple H's heel turn in 2013, the viewers have always been treated with something controversial whether it be for the good or bad. This year, WWE will emanate the show from Brooklyn and will be the first time that the show will not feature either of Bret Hart, Triple H, John Cena, or the Undertaker.

Nonetheless, the fans can expect some heel turns to invigorate their mood. The rumors and speculations of heel turns are always rife in the WWE. But this Sunday, the fans in attendance can witness more than one of them.

Without any further ado, here we rank all the possibilities of heel turns in SummerSlam.

#8 New Day members

The New Day is one of the most, if not the most, charismatic stables WWE has produced in the PG Era. Under the freebird rule, they held the Tag Team Championship for 483 days and in the process, became the longest reigning tag team champion in the history of WWE. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter even awarded the trio the Best Gimmick Award in 2015 for their performance.

Around the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, rumors were rife surrounding their breakup. However, they have been calm since the event unfolded. But, you never say never in pro-wrestling.

Each member of the New Day would be a fine addition to the singles roster of the blue brand. However, they need to be in the tag team division to bring some legitimacy. While Xavier Woods and Big E have a bright future as singles competitors, we don't see that happening this Sunday.

