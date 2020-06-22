Ranking The Undertaker's 5 greatest WrestleMania matches

What is your favourite Undertaker match at WrestleMania?

The Undertaker has seemingly retired following the final part of the Last Ride documentary.

The Undertaker has had multiple classics at WrestleMania.

On the final part of the 'Last Ride' documentary series that was released yesterday, The Undertaker said that he has no desire to get back into the ring anymore. And this time, it feels real. The Cowboy may have finally ridden away.

The Undertaker has left behind an unbelievable WWE career, spanning close to 3 decades of consistent character development and commitment to the game. The Deadman has sacrificed a lot for Vince McMahon and the company, carving his legacy as possibly the greatest WWE Superstar of all time.

One of the most legendary things associated with The Undertaker was his historic record at WrestleMania. For the majority of his career, he had a streak of victories at the Show of Shows. 'Taker won 21 straight matches in a row at WrestleMania, before finally losing to Brock Lesnar in 2014.

Some of the greatest matches and moments of The Undertaker's illustrious career came at 'Mania, particularly in the latter years of his streak. He was responsible for some all-time classics against a variety of opponents, creating magic on multiple occasions. But which match was the best of the bunch?

Here are The Undertaker's 5 greatest WrestleMania matches ranked. But first, a few honorable mentions.

The Undertaker vs Triple H (WrestleMania 27)

The Undertaker vs CM Punk (WrestleMania 29)

The Undertaker vs AJ Styles (WrestleMania 36)

In the final episode of #TheLastRide, the @undertaker sheds some light on what's next for 'The Deadman'. pic.twitter.com/hbg5OJchFA — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 21, 2020

#5 The Undertaker vs Batista (WrestleMania 23)

The first of many.

After The Undertaker won the 2007 Royal Rumble Match, he had the choice to face either John Cena, Batista, and Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania. WWE made a big deal of it, hyping up the Deadman's decision for a week. He eventually chose Batista, who was the World Heavyweight Champion.

The Undertaker was set for another WrestleMania showdown against a big man but this time, the big man stepped up to his level. While the placement of their match on the card was unfortunate, Batista and Undertaker vowed to tear the house down.

They did exactly that, stealing the show with an extremely physical slugfest. Both Superstars brought it on the night, crafting a compelling contest that felt like it could go either way. This was possibly Batista's greatest ever match, while setting Undertaker off on a path of consecutive WrestleMania classics.

An intense and nail-biting finish saw the Deadman finally come away victorious, winning the World Heavyweight Championship from the Animal. Despite happening in the middle of the show, The Undertaker and Batista stole WrestleMania 23.

