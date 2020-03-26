Ranking The Undertaker's last 5 matches at WrestleMania

A look at how The Phenom has fared in the twilight years of his career at The Grandest Stage of Them All!

The Undertaker is set to clash against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

The Undertaker has enjoyed some titanic clashes at WrestleMania

Over the years, not many Superstars have been as synonymous with a WWE pay-per-view as The Undertaker has been with WrestleMania. Such is the aura surrounding The Deadman, the fans eagerly wait for his appearance at the Show of Shows each and every year.

However, owing to health issues, The Undertaker wasn’t a part of WrestleMania 35, which fueled rumors that The Phenom had indeed run his course as a WWE Superstar. Yet, the past year has seen The Deadman return to action and he is now primed to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

Unsurprisingly, the potential match-up has generated an enormous amount of hype, considering The Undertaker’s return to the Grandest Stage of Them All and the upward trajectory The Phenomenal One has charted since his arrival in the WWE.

Thus, as the latest edition of WrestleMania inches closer, the time seems ripe to go down memory lane and relive The Deadman’s previous five encounters at the PPV and chalk out a ranking for the same.

Without further ado, here is a look at them.

#5 The Undertaker vs John Cena (WrestleMania 34)

The Undertaker comfortably defeated John Cena

At WrestleMania 33, The Undertaker had been decimated by Roman Reigns and the former left his coat, gloves, and hat inside the ring, thereby hinting at retirement.

However, once WWE teased a return with a cryptic video of The Deadman on the 25th anniversary of RAW, many waited with bated breath hoping for the veteran to make one final bow inside the squared circle.

And, their wishes were granted when The Phenom appeared at New Orleans to dispatch John Cena's challenge. Though the outcome was one the WWE Universe longed for, the route to that result left a lot to be desired.

If the company had intended to pit the two behemoths against each other, they could’ve done a lot better, both in the build-up of the match and the match itself. However, nothing of the sort materialized and The Undertaker, despite a grand entrance at the PPV, ultimately squashed Cena inside three minutes.

Predictably, the fans’ appetite wasn’t whetted as they returned home having watched a squash match between two of WWE’s greatest performers. And, that, above all, seemed the gravest injustice, especially because it concerned The Deadman and Cena.

