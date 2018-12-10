Ranking the Worst PPVs of 2018

Triple H and Undertaker had a match which left a lot to be desired after it was over

With the year's final PPV TLC, only a few days away we looked back at the top 5 Pay-Per-Views of 2018. But let's face it, not everything has gone WWE's way this year.

The ratings have been going for a toss with just recently Raw again recording its lowest ever rating.

PPVs have been arranged haphazardly and without storylines even attached to a few matches which have left fans befuddled at times with the proceedings and what to take from it. There has even been an instance of the audience walking out before the show is even over this year just to indicate the magnitude of how bad things have gotten at times.

With that in mind, we countdown to the worst of the PPVs of the year 2018.

#5 Super Show-Down

The entire event, "The Super Show-Down" was built around the Last Time Ever encounter between The Undertaker and Triple H, two icons who had previously done battle in an End of an Era Hell in a Cell match in 2012(wasn't that supposed to be the end?).

The announcers inadvertently stressed on the fact that their match-up would mark their final "one-on-one: meeting", which all but confirmed that a tag team matchup also involving Shawn Michaels and Kane was in the works for the next PPV.

The main event itself was slow, plodding and riddled with interference. It was more than indicative of the fact that both the wrestlers were way beyond their prime. Fans of the Attitude Era may have enjoyed it for the nostalgia factor that it had, but there was no reason for the match to headline the pay-per-view over potentially better bouts in the lineup.

Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles for the WWE Championship or The Shield vs Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre were pushed ahead to accommodate the main event which was just too slow.

Australia's own Buddy Murphy's defeat over Cedric Alexander for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship in his native Melbourne was a cool moment.

The IIconics vs Asuka and Naomi was put in to fill some time while no one had a clue why there was a match between John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs Kevin Owens and Elias.

The women's six-man tag team match didn't have any takeaways while The New Day vs The Bar was at least able to put on a good show. All in all, the show left people bewildered at what to make of it because there was hardly any takeaway, just a bunch of matches put together with no background.

