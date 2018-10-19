Ranking the WWE World Cup competitors from least to most likely to win

The World Cup bracket is stacked. Who will emerge victorious?

WWE’s World Cup is featured component of the upcoming Crown Jewel show. While there’s little in the way of clear stakes attached to winning one’s way through the bracket, the roster of stars who have won their way into the tournament is nonetheless pretty star-studded.

Everyone involved is a former world champion and a presumptive eventual Hall of Famer (besides Kurt Angle, who was already inducted). Moreover, the guys featured are the types of talents who, for the most part, even relatively casual fans would be familiar with.

But who will actually win the tournament? One of the benefits of the ill-defined stakes and the fact that a number of current top tier stars are involved in other matches like the two world title bouts is that it is relatively difficult to predict who is going to come out on top. This article ranks the field of eight competitors from least to most likely to emerge victoriously.

#8 Jeff Hardy

The timing is all wrong for Jeff Hardy to pose a threat in the World Cup.

Though Jeff Hardy is a former world champion, he’s toward the bottom of the guys listed when it comes to having a true main event career in WWE, having spent much more of his tenure in the tag team ranks or in the mid-card. Yes, Hardy is charismatic, innovative, and talented.

But even in his prime, he wasn’t exactly WWE’s go-to guy to represent the brand. Moreover, he’s past his prime at this point—his body broken down from not only his years in the ring but his tendency to take all of the biggest bumps available to him.

It’s not impossible that Hardy could win here, but the odds are his most recent United States Championship run marked his last reign with a singles title in WWE. He’s a guy with the name recognition not to feel out of place in this tournament, but he’s nonetheless unlikely to escape the first round of the bracket, let alone win the whole thing.

