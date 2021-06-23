Ranking the top five WWE Hell in a Cell competitors of all time

Hell in a Cell has become a fixture in WWE, where some of the most brutal matches ever take place between two competitors in the middle of a heated rivalry. As a result of the brutal nature of the match, when two superstars enter the Hell in a Cell structure, the matches are always entertaining.

Over the years, there have been some competitors who have featured more than others. Some superstars have even made the match somewhat of a specialty and have managed to put on showings better than anyone else who entered the cell.

They have become comfortable inside the devilish structure and have used that comfort to their advantage when facing someone else who might not be as experienced.

In this article, we will talk about five superstars who have made the cell their home and have performed the best inside the structure. This will not only be dependent on the wins and appearances but also the overall quality of their performances. Other superstars may have more wins or appearances than some on the list, but the superstars here made each match memorable.

#5 Best Hell in a Cell superstars – Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels has been part of only four Hell in a Cell matches in his life, but he made the most of each opportunity. Every one of his Hell in a Cell matches is memorable.

He started off by facing The Undertaker in the first-ever match that took place inside the structure. Both superstars were unfamiliar with the devilish structure and it was clear that neither was sure what to make of it.

However, they didn’t let that stop them from making it entertaining. The match was critically acclaimed as the two wrestlers put on a match that no one saw coming. They used the cell wall as a weapon and battled both inside and outside, leading to various different memorable moments, including Shawn Michaels falling off the cell wall through an announce table.

Michaels would be a part of multiple other Hell in a Cell matches throughout his career. He once faced Triple H as part of their ruthless feud. The two would team up years later to face The McMahons and The Big Show as a reunited D-Generation X.

The last time Shawn Michaels entered Hell in a Cell was when he teamed with Triple H to face The Legacy. His matches were amazing and no one quite knew what he would do next. He also won three of his four matches.

