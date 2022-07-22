"She was a huge role model for me" - Raquel Rodriguez hails WWE legend as an inspiration

Current WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez recently revealed that Beth Phoenix is her role model in wrestling.

Over the years, Beth Phoenix has blazed a trail for other strong women who were looking to make it as a pro wrestler.

During a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, the SmackDown star spoke of her admiration for The Glamazon.

"But if we're talking wrestling, I definitely I would have to say Beth Phoenix. She was a huge role model for me, just her power and her size and her beauty, the way she carried herself it was just awe-inspiring. And still is to this day I think she's an amazing role model," Rodriguez said. [From 4:47 to 5:00]

Despite being semi-retired from the ring, Beth wrestled a few times at the start of 2022 with her Hall of Fame husband Edge.

Beth Phoenix is a dream opponent for many current WWE stars

Much like Rodriguez, a vast number of top female wrestlers from today's generation are big fans of the Hall of Famer.

In a recent interview with Mark Andrews on his podcast, My Love Letter to Wrestling, former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley said she would love to face off against Beth.

"I would love, I say this all the time, but I want to wrestle Beth Phoenix. If it was her that was holding like let's say the Smackdown Women's Championship because that's one I haven't gotten yet. If it was me and Beth Phoenix in Adelaide South Australia, dude, that would be absolutely incredible." H/T Sportskeeda

In recent years, stars from previous generations like Beth Phoenix, Trish Stratus, Lita, and Maryse have proven that they can still hang with the performers of today.

Where does Beth Phoenix rank for you amongst other female wrestling legends? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

