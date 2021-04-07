Raquel Gonzalez shares her final words for Io Shirai ahead of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Tonight at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Raquel Gonzalez will face Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship. The two women will headline night one of the pay-per-view in arguably the biggest moment of Gonzalez's career so far.

Ahead of her title match tonight, Raquel Gonzalez made an appearance on WWE's The Bump. During her time on the show, Gonzalez was asked if she had any final words for her rival before Stand & Deliver, to which she responded:

"Oh, Io. You know, we talked a little bit yesterday at the press conference. I don't have any final words for her, no. I don't have anything else to say. Action is more powerful than speaking and I'm just gonna show her tonight. Tonight she will see first-hand what Raquel Gonzalez has to offer, and what Raquel Gonzalez is going to bring to NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver."

After weeks of feuding against each other, the pair will finally face off in the main event of night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Raquel Gonzalez also reflected on her journey to NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Also during The Bump, Raquel Gonzalez spoke about her time so far in NXT. She reflected on her debut, working with Dakota Kai to become the inaugural women's Dusty Classic winners and the first-ever NXT Women's Tag Team Champions:

"This past year, and the way everything has worked for me, and my debut at NXT Portland - I could not have asked for anything better. It has been an opportunity, a great opportunity to be paired with Dakota Kai and to learn from her, and to grow with her, and to make history with her. And it's just my journey, and I totally embrace my journey, and I love that this is the story I get to tell about myself."

Raquel Gonzalez has skyrocketed to a prominent position in NXT during a relatively short amount of time.

Both nights of NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver will air on USA Network and Peacock simultaneously. Do you believe Gonzalez can become the new NXT Women's Champion tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.