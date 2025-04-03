Raquel Rodriguez to begin on-screen relationship with top WWE star after recent comments? Exploring the chances

WWE RAW's Raquel Rodriguez has been doing an incredible job as a part of The Judgment Day and currently reigns as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. The former NXT star has been a great backup to Liv Morgan over the past few months and has managed to make a name for herself with her performances.

Ad

Rodriguez confessed her love for Carlito in a recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet. Considering her comments, the Judgment Day star could begin an on-screen relationship with the veteran, which would clearly end up making headlines.

During her interview, Raquel Rodriguez stated that she was honored to work with the Puerto Rican star and added that she was just in 'awe' of all he does to entertain the people around him. With both stars currently in the Judgment Day, beginning an on-screen relationship between them wouldn't be very difficult for WWE.

Ad

Trending

Ad

A potential on-screen relationship could add more intensity to the issues that Finn Balor is having with the other members of the faction, potentially escalating the plans of him exiting the group to kickstart his singles career once again.

Raquel Rodriguez addressed her potential breakup with former WWE Women's Champion Liv Morgan

During her appearance on INSIGHT, the Judgment Day star also addressed a potential breakup with Liv Morgan and a departure from the faction. While she acknowledged that it was a possibility, she stated that she didn't want to think about it just yet.

Ad

"I don’t want to think about it [breaking up with Liv Morgan]; it’s too sad to me. I know [it’s a great story]. It's one of those things where everybody knows that all the tag teams have to get broken up eventually. They all have to fight each other eventually. I’m just really enjoying my time being in cahoots with her and being a part of [The Judgment Day]. I don’t want to think about the time that she's going to break my heart, or I could break hers. I could turn on her. That's a possibility," she said. [44:59-45:28]

Ad

A potential breakup storyline between the two women would make headlines and could help Raquel Rodriguez focus on her singles career once again. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the Judgment Day next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback