Raquel Rodriguez to replace Liv Morgan with her friend after she takes time off from WWE? Exploring potential reunion 

Liv Morgan may be on hiatus from WWE for some time due to commitments outside wrestling. However, Morgan's absence is bound to create an issue since she is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, and her partner, Raquel Rodriguez, will have difficulty managing herself as a champion. Under such circumstances, the company can strip the duo of their titles and crown new champions.

Before the situation gets out of hand, Big Mami Cool can replace Morgan with another partner who also happens to be her real-life best friend: Rhea Ripley. Rodriguez and Ripley are only enemies in front of the camera; behind the scenes, the two are very close. They started together in WWE in the 2010s and came to the main roster through NXT.

Ripley also has special regard for Raquel because the 34-year-old superstar was there with Rhea when she was down and broken during her initial days of training in WWE. Rhea says that she will always be thankful to Raquel and former wrestler Scotty 2 Hotty for being there with her during her tough days.

"The two people that I really like have to give credit to are Raquel Rodriguez. She’s my best friend. We went through so much at the Performance Center together. We were the only two girls in Scotty’s class. Scott is the other one. Every single day at training, he would see me be so depressed and upset and question everything. He would take me to the corner of the ring, tell me to wipe my eyes, and give me a little pep talk sort of thing. He’d be like, ‘You’re doing great. Don’t listen to people," Rhea Ripley said two years back during an interview. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Raquel Rodriguez reciprocates the same feelings for Rhea, and she considers Mami her real-life sister. Therefore, it won't be a surprise to see the two team up, with Rhea coming back to the Judgment Day after one year. By doing this, the Eradicator would also be taking revenge on Morgan for snatching Dominik Mysterio from her.

Liv Morgan might be away from WWE for a couple of months

While it's not specified when Liv Morgan will return, she could be away from the Stamford-based promotion for at least 6-8 weeks. She told Nick Aldis on RAW this week that she would be away for some time due to filming commitments.

It remains to be seen how WWE will handle the Women's Tag Team Championship and if the promotion will strip the Judgment Day members of their titles.

