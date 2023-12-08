Rare footage of CM Punk in the aftermath of 2011 Money in the Bank match goes viral: Is it real or fake?

CM Punk’s first WWE Championship win at the 2011 Money in the Bank pay-per-view event is considered one of the greatest moments in the business. The Straight Edge Superstar defeated John Cena to win the title in his hometown of Chicago.

A fan recording of the dramatic aftermath that saw Punk run away with the title out of the Allstate Arena after the match recently resurfaced on the internet. The video is real and was posted on Twitter by a fan account of LA Knight by the name of The YEAH! Revolution.

Watch the clip below:

WWE recently did a Top 10 video of Punk’s greatest moments. The sports entertainment juggernaut ranked the Chicago native’s title win at the 2011 Money in the Bank PPV event as the greatest moment of his career.

It is worth mentioning that the superstar’s first WWE Championship win didn’t last long. Punk lost the title to Alberto Del Rio via Money in the Bank cash-in at the 2011 SummerSlam PPV event. He regained it at the Survivor Series and embarked on his iconic 434-day reign.

When is CM Punk’s next WWE televised appearance?

CM Punk is scheduled to appear on the Tribute to the Troops edition of WWE SmackDown this week. The Second City Saint will be live and in living color at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, on Friday night.

WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, and LA Knight are also advertised for the show.

Flair will take on Asuka in a singles match. Lashley, on the other hand, is set to go against Karrion Kross in the first round of the United States Championship number one contender’s tournament.

