Rare story & concept art behind a Marvel vs. WCW comic book that almost happened

We all know that Marvel Cinematic Universe or the MCU has revolutionized the way we look at superhero films nowadays. From the franchise's insanely successful 'Avengers: Infinity War' to the next upcoming Avengers movie in 2019, Marvel never ceases to amaze by appearing in major headlines each & every week.

However, thanks to WCWWorldwide.com's Bryan Barrera for unearthing exclusive details on this rare story, we now know that there was a pitched idea/plans for a WCW vs. MARVEL comic book that almost came to fruition.

Barrera managed to catch up with a man named Ruben Diaz, who works as a Video Producer, Director & Editor for CHIKARA Pro Wrestling. So without any further ado, let's get right into the details of this story...

The original WCW vs. MARVEL comic book pitch

Rare Marvel vs. WCW Concept Art: Sting vs. Spiderman (1) - By J.J. Kirby

Ruben Diaz was the editor of this WCW vs. MARVEL Comic Book project. He was a part of the original pitch too. The rough timeline that it took for him to work on the pitch was between 1998-2000.

Creating a mini comic-book included with the WCW Slam Force Toyline was as far as they got. Marvel Games Executive Director Bill Rosemann was responsible for writing it, while Comic Book Artist Michael Ryan was the one who did the art.

The Premise? It was all about WCW Characters fighting against Supernatural Threats. Sounds quite convenient, doesn't it?

American Comic Book artist Adam Pollina (known for Marvel Comics' X-Force Comic Book) drew concept art for 'Hollywood Hulk Hogan vs. The Incredible Hulk', as shown below:

Rare Marvel vs. WCW Concept Art: Hollywood Hulk Hogan vs. The Incredible Hulk- By Adam Pollina

Click on to the next slide for some more RARE concept art regarding this project & as well as the reason why the idea was never picked up...

