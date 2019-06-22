Rating the 5 best options to be crowned the first ever AEW Women's World Champion

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST

Can Britt Baker become the first ever AEW Women's World Champion?

All Elite Wrestling has been on fire since the build to their first show, Double or Nothing. But after the major success of that show, they're on the fast-track to All Out in August and TV starting in October.

That show is guaranteed to be the biggest AEW has done to date, and recently on a 'Road to Fyter Fest' episode, Brandi Rhodes revealed that inside the Sears Center at 'All Out', the All Elite Wrestling Women's World Championship will be revealed.

That doesn't mean that like the AEW Championship, we'll crown a first ever Champion in Chicago, but we'll be one step closer to that.

So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look up and down AEW's incredibly talented women's roster and analyse the 5 best options to be crowned the first ever All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion.

#5 Sadie Gibbs

Gibbs one of the brightest young stars on the AEW roster

Sadie Gibbs may not be a name that many around the world are familiar with, but once you see her in action, there's no doubting that she's one of the brightest young stars that AEW has to offer.

She's quite a new face on the wrestling scene, but has experience success in the UK as well as Japan, and quite frankly, she has absolutely everything it takes to be the face of the division.

Gibbs has the look, the personality, the in-ring work and most of all the athleticism that people love. With the best Sasuke Special in the business, the American fans will fall in love with her the moment they see her compete.

It's unlikely that we see this happen, as the company will be looking to slowly build her into a future star, and she certainly has some improvements to make, but when she gets to that point, Sadie Gibbs has the potential to be the best female wrestler on the planet.

