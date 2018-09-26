5 Superstar ratings that do not make sense in WWE 2K19

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 258 // 26 Sep 2018, 18:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

2K studios have scheduled the released of WWE 2K19 on 9th October 2018. They have started releasing the overall ratings of various superstars in the game. So far they have released the overall ratings of 30 superstars across RAW, SmackDown, NXT and 205 live. Some of the ratings are justifiable, whereas some of them did not make any sense whatsoever. In this list, we are analysing the latter part and compiling the names of all the superstars who are rated more or less than what they deserve.

#5. Triple H - 89

Triple H and the Undertaker will go one on one at the Super Show Down.

Triple H is a legend. He is a 14-time world champion, multiple royal rumble winner, king of the ring winner, and he has achieved almost everything there is to be. The statement that Triple H does not deserve 89 is coming from a perspective view.

In WWE 2K18, both Triple H and The Undertaker were rated 89 - a well-deserved rating for two legends who were in the twilight of their career. After the release of WWE 2K18, Triple H competed in three televised matches whereas taker competed in two.

Triple H was a part of the RAW men's team in Survivor Series 2017, he paired up with his wife Stephanie McMahon to take on Kurt Angle and the debuting Ronda Rousey and he also squared off against John Cena at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, the Deadman competed in singles matches against John Cena at Wrestlemania and Rusev at the Greatest Royal Rumble in a casket match.

While Triple H lost two of his three matches, at Wrestlemania and the Greatest Royal Rumble, the phenom won both his matches in this period. He defeated John Cena comprehensively and defeated Rusev even with the interference of Aiden English.

Since Undertaker is rated only 87 in WWE 2K19, one can only wonder how Triple H, who had a worse record than the phenom in this period can have a higher rating of 89.

1 / 5 NEXT