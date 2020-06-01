WWE RAW (1st June 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW 

Who will Apollo Crews choose as his opponent on RAW and is it the end of the road for Rey Mysterio?

Tonight's Monday Night RAW is jam-packed with lots of incredible matches. We will get to see a Champion vs Champion match, Apollo Crews defending his newly-won US Championship, and much more. However, the focus will be on one man and his retirement.

To say that Rey Mysterio is a legend would be an understatement. The Master Of The 619 has done it all in his illustrious career but it was announced last week on RAW that he is going to retire. Mysterio was last seen on RAW a few weeks ago when he was brutally assaulted by Seth Rollins.

Tonight, The Monday Night Messiah will be the one who will conduct the retirement ceremony and we hope it is not the end of the road for the former World Champion.

Does WWE have a surprise in store for us?

Rollins' night, however, doesn't end there as he will also be squaring off against Aleister Black on RAW later in the night. The Dutch Destroyer has not been happy with The Monday Night Messiah and has been waiting to get his hands on him.

He will have to keep an eye on Rollins' disciples, Murphy and Austin Theory, as they will surely play a big part in the proceedings.

Can Black get some retribution on RAW tonight?

Apollo Crews finally did it! He was able to end Andrade's reign and become the new US Champion much to the delight of many people backstage. The former NXT standout has been on a meteoric rise ever since coming to RAW and last week was truly the crowning moment for him.

He will put his United States title on the line tonight against an opponent of his choosing. Given that Crews is set to follow some of the legends who held the prestigious title before him and be a fighting Champion, expect him to accept the challenge from anyone who steps up.

Who will be ready to step up?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Monday, June 1st, 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sports and BT Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 2nd June.

