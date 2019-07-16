×
RAW after Extreme Rules: 3 things WWE could have done (but didn't)

Gabby Duran
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
958   //    16 Jul 2019, 14:57 IST

10 men battled it out for a shot at Brock Lesnar
10 men battled it out for a shot at Brock Lesnar

With Extreme Rules in the rearview mirror, WWE definitely wanted to set things in motion for SummerSlam, and Raw was the first step towards the Biggest Party of the Summer™. There was a whole lot of stuff worth talking about. Bray Wyatt showed up, Seth Rollins won another championship opportunity, and Brock Lesnar sat on a chair on the entrance ramp. Truly, there is much to discuss.

While no doubt everyone has their opinions on what did happen, let's talk about the things that could have happened. I don't mean the things that are so obviously out of left field that they read like the bad fantasy booking of an eight year old smark ("Bray Wyatt attacks Brock Lesnar, then Paul Heyman gives him the Universal Championship and says he is the real Beast, and then the Young Bucks superkick a kid who is on fire and say AEW loses against WWE!"). I'm talking about things WWE could have done, but just didn't.

#3 Have the Women's Tag Team Champions appear on the show

Kay and Royce
Kay and Royce

This is certainly not a big deal. I highly doubt anyone is losing sleep over The IIconics of all people not appearing on Raw. They will be on Smackdown, presumably to defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against Asuka and Kairi Sane. If that does happen, we can let this point go. After all, we can't have superstars appearing on both brands! That would be crazy!

Ever since winning the championship at WrestleMania, the Aussie duo has proceeded to do a whole lot of nothing. Meanwhile, six of the main titles have already changed hands, and one does have to wonder why WWE made the championship if they weren't actually going to do anything with it.

Even a simple backstage promo where the IIconics remind the fans they exist would have sufficed. Maybe they could have advertised their match tomorrow. Instead, they were not there.

Imagine having champions who don't show up and disappear for large stretches of time. What a concept, right?





