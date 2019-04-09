Raw After Mania: 3 Hilarious Botches You Probably Didn't See As Part Of The Show

Alexa Bliss returned to the ring on the Raw After WrestleMania

WrestleMania 35 invaded New Jersey on Sunday night and became one of the best WrestleMania's in the history of WWE. Whilst WrestleMania was a show that was broadcast all over the world and on the biggest screens in the world, the pressure was evident since there were a number of botches throughout, including the main event match where the finish was of utmost importance.

The Raw after WrestleMania returned to The Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York with some of the most interesting and shocking swerves in the history of the Raw After Mania, but whilst the show itself definitely delivered, there were a number of moments that fans probably missed that were brushed under the rug on the night overall.

#3. Alexa Bliss' return doesn't go to plan

Bliss won her first match on her return to WWE

Alexa Bliss was the Host of WrestleMania 35, a job that she managed to perform quite well, but Bliss made the decision to return to the ring on the Raw After WrestleMania this year where she challenged wither Bayley or Sasha Banks.

Bayley was the woman who took the challenge and stepped up to the former Women's Champion, but Bliss has been out of the ring for the best part of the past few months, which is why there were a number of botchy moments throughout the match.

Bliss almost fell off the apron in the opening exchanges, before a short arm clothesline hardly even found its target and her sunset flip didn't fully go to plan. Bliss won the match with her snap DDT, but WWE officials will be looking at this match as a look into her future and it appears that The Goddess has become a little bit rusty.

That was quite a botchy match pic.twitter.com/jgXxBa80E2 — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) April 9, 2019

