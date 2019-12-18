RAW after TLC Pay-Per-View losses viewers

Simon Cotton FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 18 Dec 2019, 05:18 IST

Seth "Negan" Rollins arrived to take out Rey Mysterio

Monday Night RAW lost a significant portion of its audience following the TLC pay-per-view Sunday.

The December 16th edition of RAW averaged 2.05 million viewers, which was down 97,000 from the previous week.

Hour one: 2.204 million

2.204 million Hour two: 2.099 million

2.099 million Hour three: 1.858 million

RAW's first hour was down slightly from last week, but lost over 100,000 viewers heading into the second hour with the proposal between Bobby Lashley and Lana.

Most of the second hour was dedicated to the United States Championship Gauntlet, which was generally well received until the non-finish with Andrade and Humberto Carrillo.

The match between AJ Styles and Randy Orton was the main event for this week's RAW, but didn't seem to hold the audience's attention - leading to the third lowest performance for the final hour of RAW this year.

Last year's post-TLC show averaged 2.547 million viewers with The McMahons announcing that fans would be "The Authority going forward."

RAW was ranked fourth for Monday night cable behind the NFL game coverage on ESPN and had a 0.67 rating for the 18-49 demographic compared to the Monday Night Football game's 3.37 rating.

Next week's show was taped this week and is expected to result in a decrease in viewership once the reported matches and segments have circulated.