RAW After WrestleMania 37 Preview: Bobby Lashley's next WWE Title challenger possibly revealed, Top star set to return after 11 months?

Welcome to the RAW after WrestleMania Preview. It's a special edition because this is considered to be the most important RAW of the year. We're aware that it doesn't always deliver, but there could be a lot in store this year.

WrestleMania 37 was a big success, and an entirely new cycle begins. Although it isn't technically the season premiere of RAW, it feels that way. Let's start with the WWE Championship and what could be next:

#6. Who's next for Bobby Lashley on RAW after WrestleMania 37?

Bobby Lashley walked out of WrestleMania with the WWE Title intact.

WrestleMania 37 opened with a blockbuster WWE Title match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. While many felt that Drew McIntyre was finally going to have his moment in front of the fans, it was Bobby Lashley's night.

MVP's momentary distraction cost Drew McIntyre - who passed out in The Hurt Lock. Bobby Lashley now walks into RAW with the WWE Title intact. Given the nature of the victory, it seems unlikely that the feud will resume right away.

WrestleMania Backlash is the next major pay-per-view for Bobby Lashley, and the big question heading into the RAW after WrestleMania is as to who will be the next WWE Title challenger. There are a few options, but the one that seems most likely now is Braun Strowman.

When Drew McIntyre went to confront the RAW locker room recently, he had an interesting confrontation with Braun Strowman - who told him that he would come after him once he took care of Shane McMahon. Braun Strowman did just that - take care of Shane McMahon.

With a great victory at WrestleMania, Braun Strowman enters RAW with momentum on his side. It makes a lot of sense since Braun Strowman was on the cusp of WWE Title contention late last year before getting backtracked with an injury.

Strowman has been out of the Title picture ever since, but now that his feud with Shane McMahon on RAW is done, it's time for him to move on to bigger things. Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley would be a great pay-per-view clash between two premier heavyweights.

1 / 5 NEXT