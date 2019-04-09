RAW after WrestleMania: 5 Signs that prove Dean Ambrose is not leaving WWE

I do not think that Dean Ambrose is leaving WWE

WrestleMania 35 is done and the RAW after WrestleMania 35 has been great. One of the central attractions for the event was Dean Ambrose's very last match. The segment involved Bobby Lashley making things personal with Dean Ambrose's wife, RAW announcer Renee Young. It ended with him being laid up the ramp.

Renee Young would return later during the night and mention that she didn't want to talk about Dean Ambrose's current condition. But that said, I don't think that Dean Ambrose is actually leaving the company at this stage. And these are the reasons that make me believe such is the case.

The world of sports entertainment is really secretive and you can never tell whether an angle is real or not. This article is pure speculation at the moment, and I do not claim to have inside details.

But I can make some informed guesses based on industry knowledge.

#5 Unfinished angle

Dean Ambrose making his final entrance on #RAWAfterMania 😞 pic.twitter.com/VIjQW8i3K8 — Adriel Diaz @ #RAWAfterMania (@InnocentSinful) April 9, 2019

I mean WWE has started an angle that actually seems quite interesting with Bobby Lashley and Dean Ambrose. When was the last time that anything Bobby Lashley said or did, received such a reaction, since his return to WWE? And we cannot even blame Lashley for this, because of the angles that Lashley has been booked in.

Sure, you crash and burn on your way out and you put over another superstar, doing the honors for him during your departure from the company. But this was an inauspicious exit so to speak because the match didn't even officially begin. And Bobby Lashley could have used a victory after getting squashed by Finn Balor at WrestleMania.

All of this makes me believe that Dean Ambrose is not on his way out of the company for the time being at least. Do you agree?

