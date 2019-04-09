×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

RAW after WrestleMania: 5 Signs that prove Dean Ambrose is not leaving WWE

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
13.84K   //    09 Apr 2019, 08:39 IST

I do not think that Dean Ambrose is leaving WWE
I do not think that Dean Ambrose is leaving WWE

WrestleMania 35 is done and the RAW after WrestleMania 35 has been great. One of the central attractions for the event was Dean Ambrose's very last match. The segment involved Bobby Lashley making things personal with Dean Ambrose's wife, RAW announcer Renee Young. It ended with him being laid up the ramp.

Renee Young would return later during the night and mention that she didn't want to talk about Dean Ambrose's current condition. But that said, I don't think that Dean Ambrose is actually leaving the company at this stage. And these are the reasons that make me believe such is the case.

The world of sports entertainment is really secretive and you can never tell whether an angle is real or not. This article is pure speculation at the moment, and I do not claim to have inside details.

But I can make some informed guesses based on industry knowledge.

#5 Unfinished angle


I mean WWE has started an angle that actually seems quite interesting with Bobby Lashley and Dean Ambrose. When was the last time that anything Bobby Lashley said or did, received such a reaction, since his return to WWE? And we cannot even blame Lashley for this, because of the angles that Lashley has been booked in.

Sure, you crash and burn on your way out and you put over another superstar, doing the honors for him during your departure from the company. But this was an inauspicious exit so to speak because the match didn't even officially begin. And Bobby Lashley could have used a victory after getting squashed by Finn Balor at WrestleMania.

All of this makes me believe that Dean Ambrose is not on his way out of the company for the time being at least. Do you agree?

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Dean Ambrose Renee Young
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
3 signs which suggest that Dean Ambrose is not leaving WWE after Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
3 Signs that Dean Ambrose leaving WWE is a work
RELATED STORY
5 Interesting facts that prove Dean Ambrose won't regret leaving WWE
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Dean Ambrose is not leaving the WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Dean Ambrose leaving WWE after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 signs that WWE is no longer invested in Dean Ambrose
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons behind Dean Ambrose leaving WWE
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Dean Ambrose lost against EC3 on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Dean Ambrose turned babyface on WWE RAW before Elimination Chamber 2019
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who will benefit from Dean Ambrose leaving WWE
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us