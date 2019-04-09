WWE RAW Results April 8th 2019, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

The RAW after WrestleMania was full of surprises

Seth Rollins kicked off the RAW after WrestleMania and celebrated his title win last night against Brock Lesnar. Rollins promised the fans that he will be a fighting champion, unlike Lesnar. New Day's music hit and the SmackDown Superstars showed up on RAW. Kofi got a huge reaction from the crowd and the two Champions from either brand were in the ring with the rest of the New Day.

Rollins mentioned that it was Monday, not Tuesday and Big E said they just couldn't wait to come out and celebrate. They reminded us that the Superstar Shakeup was next week before Kofi challenged Rollins to a Champion vs. Champion Winner Take All match and Seth agreed.

Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder (c) vs. The Revival - RAW Tag Team Championship match

The new champs retained after a great match

Ryder and Wilder started in the ring and Hawkins was tagged in early on. The Revival cornered Hawkins and Dawson came in for the double team. Ryder hit a dropkick from the top rope while Dawson took out Hawkins on the outside before hitting Ryder with a double team in the ring.

Revival hit the Shatter Machine on Ryder but Hawkins had already gotten the hot tag. Dawson went for the pin on the wrong man while Hawkins rolled him up from behind and got the win.

Result: Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder def. The Revival and retained the RAW Tag Team Championships

Baron Corbin was out to gloat about beating Kurt Angle. Kurt Angle showed up and offered to shake his hand in congratulations but hit him with an Angle Slam and then an Ankle lock before sending him off. Lars Sullivan from NXT showed up and took out Angle with a huge headbutt from the top rope and walked off.

