RAW announcer makes major mistake on air during WWE Championship match

The major blunder was broadcast live on air during this week's RAW

It happened during the WWE Championship match which took place after WrestleMania

Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton. Saxton (right) made the considerable blunder on air on RAW this week

Commentator Byron Saxton dropped a significant blunder on air on WWE Monday Night RAW this past Monday during a WWE Championship match.

Saxton errantly claimed that Drew McIntyre's maiden WWE title defense, aired on RAW, was the first time a Champion had put the coveted title on the line almost immediately after winning it.

Memorably, however, new Champion Yokozuna did precisely that just seconds after winning the WWE title in 1993.

Saxton had made the ill-informed statement while on air at the start of the Drew McIntyre v The Big Show match. It was later revealed by the WWE that the match took place just minutes after McIntyre had defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of the second night of WrestleMania 36.

As part of Monday's RAW broadcast, they aired the Scot's post-match interview where he discussed the victory. This was before The Big Show's music hit and the seven-footer strode to the ring to interrupt the speech.

While initially insisting he wasn't there to challenge McIntyre, his true intentions were quickly revealed - not least thanks to a firm slap to the face of the Scottish Psychopath that really drew his ire.

Having resisted the temptation to immediately respond to the challenge, McIntyre agreed, and the match quickly began, with Saxton shouting: "I cannot believe this is happening right now!"

He went on to say, "We have never seen this, period!" adding that a Champion had never won the Championship at WrestleMania only to defend it "less than a half-hour later."

In a significant oversight, Saxton forgot the incredible climax of WrestleMania in 1993 at Caesars Palace in Las Vagas. Yokozuna had beaten Bret Hart in that night's main event before goading Hulk Hogan, who had come down to ringside to check on his wounded friend.

Hogan ended up accepting a challenge from Yokozuna's manager, Mr. Fuji, and a title match was immediately started. Hogan won thanks to a leg drop, ending the big man's reign in just nine minutes.

McIntyre at least fared better than Yoko and, after a swift match with Big Show, retained his title thanks to a Claymore. As a result, he avoided being an unfortunate WWE statistic in regards to memorably-short title reigns.

The 34-year-old's win, following up on his victory in January's Royal Rumble match, saw him become the first-ever British WWE Champion in history.