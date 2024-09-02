RAW after Bash in Berlin Preview: Dominik Mysterio in a huge match after losing, 3-month long feud to continue? (Sep 2nd, 2024)

Welcome to the RAW after Bash in Berlin Preview. After the huge premium live event in Germany, the build-up to Bad Blood 2024 begins, and we only have a month.

WWE NXT: No Mercy was held in Denver, Colorado, and The Ball Arena will remain nearly unchanged a night later as Monday Night RAW will emanate from that same venue.

While nothing has been specifically mentioned, fans will see the fallout of the two biggest matches from Bash in Berlin: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre 2 and Gunther vs. Randy Orton 2.

While CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are now 1-1, Punk has insisted that he is done with The Scottish Warrior and is eyeing the World Title held by Gunther. We have a feeling that McIntyre won't let him go that easily.

As for the World Heavyweight Champion, he decisively beat The Viper Randy Orton and shook his hand to end their rivalry. We could see an interaction between Gunther and Punk, but either way, it will be very interesting to see.

So apart from that, let's get to the actual advertised matches of Monday Night RAW from Denver:

#6. Dominik Mysterio vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee - Intercontinental Title Tournament Qualifier #3

This one's going to be huge (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

Two spots have been secured for the Fatal Four-Way final to crown a new Intercontinental Title challenger. Those spots have been earned by Jey Uso and Pete Dunne.

This week, we'll see the remaining two spots filled on RAW. Dominik Mysterio will be facing Ilja Dragunov and Dragon Lee of the LWO in an attempt to get into the title picture. This will be his immediate fallout after losing to Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley (aka The Terror Twins) on RAW.

The Judgment Day vs. Terror Twins feud is likely going to continue, with Rhea Ripley presumably pursuing the Women's World Championship again. But Dominik Mysterio could bounce back in a big way by beating two phenomenal superstars.

#5. Alpha Academy takes on American Made in a big grudge match on RAW

Both parties are out to hurt each other (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)

The Alpha Academy will face American Made's Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers in a six-person mixed tag team match. This comes a week after Chad Gable lost to Uncle Howdy - presumably ending their feud.

Still, The Alpha Academy hasn't gotten their revenge just yet, and Maxxine Dupri, in particular, will be looking for vengeance against her former best friend, Ivy Nile. If The Wyatt Sicks appear in some capacity, we could see the feud between them and American Made continue.

Perhaps this will be the night when The Alpha Academy gets the last laugh.

#4. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Bronson Reed - Intercontinental Title Tournament qualifier #4

Incoming banger! (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)

Another qualifier to determine the last (or second last, depending on when the match is) spot in the Fatal Four-Way number one contender match will see "Big" Bronson Reed looking to take on Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser.

Sheamus and Kaiser have had a story on the side, with the two now being 1-1 in singles matches. However, Bronson Reed is coming off an absolute decimation of Braun Strowman - who he hit with a Tsunami on top of a car.

Bronson Reed has almost fully cemented himself as the most dangerous man on Monday Nights and fans could see that translate into him challenging for the Intercontinental Championship soon.

#3. A big title celebration for the new Women's Tag Team Champions on RAW

In the second match of the night in Berlin, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair overcame a very game Unholy Union to regain the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Set for a possibly long reign with the titles, the duo will celebrate on RAW tonight as they're now the only active superstars on the main roster who aren't assigned to just one brand.

However, they will be taking a back seat to watch their next opponents, who will be determined tonight.

#2. Damage CTRL takes on The Unholy Union in a Number One Contenders match

Right back to business for the former Champs (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)

The Unholy Union isn't taking much time off. Within two nights of losing the Women's Tag Team Championship, they will be right back in the mix as they take on Damage CTRL.

Damage CTRL previously challenged them for the titles, but it was a Triple Threat match involving the Pure Fusion Collective (PFC). Unsurprisingly, no Damage CTRL member was pinned in that match.

IYO SKY and Kairi Sane will be looking to take the next big step and emerge as number-one contenders again. Can they do it tonight on RAW?

#1. Zelina Vega takes on Shayna Baszler

Zelina inserted herself into the PFC's match last week (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)

Shayna Baszler and Zelina Vega are set to face off in a big match on RAW tonight. Last week, Vega got involved and took out Sonya Deville at ringside, helping Damage CTRL beat Pure Fusion Collective.

Shayna Baszler will be looking for revenge on her friend's behalf, and Zelina Vega will be looking to secure a win and take the next big step back in an attempt to become the Women's World Champion for the first time in her career.

