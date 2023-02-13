Welcome to RAW before the Elimination Chamber 2023 preview! It's the go-home show to the final Premium Live Event on the road to WrestleMania. RAW last week was impressive, with it being one of the best shows of the Triple H era.

We continue to edge closer to WrestleMania, and this week promises to be a stacked episode - with numerous matches and segments announced beforehand. Here is what you can look forward to on the red brand this week:

#5. Seth Rollins to be confronted in a Miz TV interview

What will Seth Rollins have to say on Miz TV?

Seth Rollins is set to appear on an episode of Miz TV ahead of his big Elimination Chamber match this weekend. However, the segment will likely not be focused on the match this Saturday and will be about one man - Logan Paul.

The Miz is the first person who Logan Paul teamed up with, and he lost to him last year at SummerSlam as well. With The Maverick being the one to eliminate The Visionary in the Royal Rumble match and Rollins also refusing to talk about him, can he avoid the topic any longer?

It looks like we will continue to get a big tease of Logan Paul's rumored WrestleMania match against the four-time World Champion.

#4. A colossal contract signing between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley on RAW

Although Bobby Lashley refused to face Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber, it looks like we're going to get a contract signing anyway. The trilogy bout between the Beast and the All Mighty is expected to happen at Elimination Chamber, and before the big match, the two titans will step into the ring to sign a contract.

As we know, contract signings on RAW and SmackDown never go according to plan, so don't be surprised to see chaos unfold in the ring, with the locker room likely required to separate the two men.

Better yet, what if the previous teases of The Hurt Business reunion culminate tonight, and we get to see them back together properly after two years?

We emphasize the word properly because their reunion in the second half of 2021 was temporary, lackluster, and left much to be desired.

#3. Bronson Reed to face Mustafa Ali on RAW

Bronson Reed has been on a roll since The Miz introduced him to Monday Night RAW. The Australian has been dominant, securing his spot in the Elimination Chamber match with relative ease.

This week, he will go one-on-one with Mustafa Ali, who has been directionless for a long time now. It seems to be a matter of how Reed beats Ali and not if he beats him.

#2. The Miz faces Rick Boogs in a rematch

Can The Miz put a halt to The Boogs Cruise?

The Miz was met with a (un)pleasant surprise last week when Adam Pearce revealed that Rick Boogs was the newest member of the RAW roster - returning from injury after 9 months away.

Boogs is back on the road to WrestleMania, and given that The Miz wasn't fully "ready" last week, he will get another chance to halt the Boogs Cruise.

#1. A RAW vs. SmackDown six-woman tag team match between The Elimination Chamber contestants

Which brand will reign supreme?

It will be a rare RAW vs. SmackDown match in February 2023 as the six contestants of the Women's Elimination Chamber match will be squaring off in a tag team bout.

Asuka, Carmella, and Nikki Cross will represent the red brand, while Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Raquel Rodriguez will represent SmackDown. It seems like a big enough match to be the main event, and we wouldn't be surprised if it headlines the show.

Keep an eye out for the winners. If team SmackDown wins, then it's likely that a RAW Superstar will win the Chamber match. As of now, Asuka and Liv Morgan seem to be the favorites to go on to challenge Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

