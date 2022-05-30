RAW before Hell in a Cell Preview: Record-breaking champions to get pinned, 2-Time WWE Champion to get beaten up before major win?

It's the go-home episode of RAW before Hell in a Cell 2022. So far, the red brand has singlehandedly carried the build-up to the premium live event, as four of the matches announced so far have been from the monday night show.

It's a bit odd that there has been no match made official from SmackDown. Given that there is only one official Hell in a Cell bout booked, we presume that Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins will headline the show.

A lot has been announced for this week's episode, so let's jump right into what you should look forward to ahead of Hell in a Cell 2022.

#5. The Usos will face Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW

Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle joined forces on SmackDown this past week

In this past episode of SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura continued to pursue revenge against The Bloodline. For those who are unaware, Nakamura has two major reasons for his beef against Roman Reigns and company.

First, his partner Rick Boogs suffered a legitimate injury at WrestleMania 35 that eventually cost them their title match, and secondly, Nakamura would suffer a beatdown at the hands of The Bloodline.

Given that Randy Orton has also been out of action following the tag team title unification bout, Riddle has been by himself. It only made sense that Riddle and Nakamura joined forces to take on The Usos.

A match between the newly-formed tag team and The Usos was made official for RAW. This week, it will be a championship contender's match, meaning that the record-breaking champions are likely to suffer a defeat to set up a Hell in a Cell title match.

#4. Bobby Lashley to have a contract signing with Omos and MVP ahead of their 2-on-1 handicap match

Last week, The All Mighty Bobby Lashley suffered a defeat via a count-out. It was against his former manager MVP and the winner would get to decide the stipulation of the match at Hell in a Cell 2022.

MVP announced that Bobby Lashley would have to face both him and Omos in a 2-on-1-handicap match at the upcoming premium live event. The odds will be against the two-time WWE Champion, who is likely to suffer a beatdown during their contract signing on RAW.

#3. Lacey Evans to kickstart her run on RAW

We will see the return of Lacey Evans after weeks of build-up

It's been a while now since we've seen Lacey Evans' heartfelt vignettes. While it was wholesome and touching at first, fans soon soured on them.

Evans was one of the rising stars of WWE in 2021 but took a hiatus before she could challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship. Either way, she has officially switched over from SmackDown to RAW. Tonight, she will begin her journey on the red brand again.

Who will be the first to challenge the returning Evans?

#2. Bianca Belair to take on Asuka ahead of her RAW Women's title defense

While Bianca Belair vs Asuka was the originally scheduled RAW Women's title match at Hell in a Cell, Becky Lynch managed to pick a win up over The Empress last week to make it a Triple Threat match.

As a result, we will be seeing Belair and Asuka facing off in a non-title match right before Hell in a Cell. It seems safe to presume that Lynch will be on commentary, and also, we could see her interfere to cause a non-finish, protecting both the competing superstars in the process.

What will go down in the clash between the former and current RAW Women's Champion?

#1.Cody Rhodes to respond to Seth Rollins' attack ahead of their clash inside Hell in a Cell

The Countdown to Cody will begin again this week

The beef with Cody Rhodes has gotten personal. While their WrestleMania 35 clash was impromptu, and their WrestleMania Backlash bout was Seth Rollins trying to get one back, it has now become about full-fledged revenge.

It's clear that Rhodes is in Rollins' head, and following the assault last week, we will see the Countdown to Cody. In this instance, his appearance will be in response to Rollins ahead of their highly-anticipated trilogy bout at Hell in a Cell 2022 which is expected to headline the show.

Edited by Anirudh