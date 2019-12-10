RAW main event botch sees show end abruptly

There was an interesting botch in this week's main event

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW was main evented by the United States Championship match between AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio.

It was a stacked episode of the show that saw a number of interesting botches throughout, but the main one came when AJ Styles tried to set Mysterio up for an Avalanche Styles Clash from the second rope. The veteran looked uncomfortable in the position and both Superstars fell from the top rope, which led to them having cover up the spot so that Randy Orton could spot his cue and tease another run in.

The fact that this spot had to be re-ha meant that the feed was cut on the live show as the announcer was informing the WWE Universe that Mysterio had been able to retain his Championship.

It is thought that the momentum of Rey Mysterio's attempted hurricanrana meant that Styles came off the top rope and was unable to set up for the Styles Clash so the spot was one that was done on the floor instead. The time that it took the duo re-do the spot meant that the show over-ran and the feed had to be cut as soon as WWE's three-hour slot came to an end.