RAW Preview: 14-time champion to enter title feud, Popular star set to return after nearly 4 months

There are only two episodes of Monday Night RAW left before we head to SummerSlam 2022. With only 13 days left for The Biggest Party of the Summer, we can expect a lot of matches to be made official.

A lot is potentially going to happen on RAW tonight, from championship matches to big returns. Overall, the red brand's build-up to the show has arguably been much stronger than that of SmackDown, and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

So what is it that you need to expect from RAW tonight? Keep reading to find out:

#5. What was the meaning behind Dolph Ziggler's return to RAW?

Dolph Ziggler is back!

Last week, the main event of RAW featured Riddle and United States Champion Bobby Lashley against Theory and Seth Rollins. Lashley vs. Theory is already official for SummerSlam, while Riddle vs. Rollins is expected to be announced soon.

During the match, Dolph Ziggler surprised fans by coming out to ringside, and the surprises continued as he quietly turned face by preventing Theory from cheating and helping the babyfaces win. It will be interesting to see how it plays out.

After the match, he superkicked Theory to make his presence felt. Will the 14-time champion wiggle his way into the United States Title match at SummerSlam 2022?

#4. Logan Paul returns to RAW after four months

Logan Paul recently signed a WWE contract and is now a superstar who is expected to perform on a part-time basis. While there is no specification over how many matches he will be competing in a year, he will be available for big events such as SummerSlam and WrestleMania.

He is expected to either face The Miz in a singles match at SummerSlam or team up with AJ Styles to face The Miz and Ciampa.

Paul has also vowed to take down his former partner after he got betrayed at WrestleMania 38. He finally returns to RAW tonight, and we could see the YouTuber respond to the A-Lister.

#3. What will happen in the intense Street Profits-Usos feud?

The Usos will look to settle the score against The Street Profits at SummerSlam

It has been nearly two years since The Street Profits last held any gold. Despite this, they have been constantly in the running for the tag team titles, falling short on every occasion.

However, against The Usos, it has been a rivalry filled with controversy and sketchy finishes. Jimmy and Jey retained the titles against their rivals at Money in the Bank, but it was instantly revealed that Montez Ford had his shoulder up.

This past week on SmackDown, Dawkins got some revenge as he beat Jimmy Uso and pinned him while the latter's shoulder was up. Meanwhile, Jeff Jarrett has been revealed to be the special guest referee for their SummerSlam title match.

What will happen between the two teams as their rivalry continues to intensify? The upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW will surely serve to further the story.

#2. Will Dominik Mysterio finally get tempted by The Judgment Day?

Last week on the red brand, Finn Balor defeated Rey Mysterio decisively. For a while now, the duo of Balor and Damian Priest have been wooing Dominik Mysterio to join their group.

There has been a tease for a while now, and a lot of speculation is building as to when Dominik will pull the trigger and turn on his father. This week, we expect another potential match between Damian Priest and either of the two Mysterios.

Will this finally be the night where we see Dominik snap and turn on his father?

#1. Bianca Belair defends the RAW Women's Title against Carmella

Can Carmella pull off a monumental upset before SummerSlam 2022?

In an immediate rematch, Bianca Belair will face Carmella for the RAW Women's title yet again. This is her third title defense against the former SmackDown Women's Champion, with the latter having won via disqualification last week.

It will be interesting to see how things play out, as Becky Lynch has demanded a championship opportunity - one that we expect she will get at SummerSlam.

Will Carmella find a way to enter SummerSlam with the title for the first time in four years, or will she be eliminated from contention by The EST Of WWE?

Also, what role will Becky Lynch have to play in all of this? The red brand promises to be an exciting three hours of television once again as fans will look for answers.

How do you think RAW will shape up ahead of SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

