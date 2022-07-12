Create
14-Time Champion returns as a babyface and attacks Theory in RAW main event

The 24-year-old star lost in the main event of RAW
Rohit Nath
Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 12, 2022 08:55 AM IST

It wasn't the best night for Mr. Money in the Bank Theory.

The 24-year-old first made his first of the night when Brock Lesnar opened RAW. He also took part in the main event as he teamed up with Seth Rollins in a losing effort to Riddle and Bobby Lashley. But that didn't come without the assist of a two-time World Champion and 14-time overall champion who returned as a possible babyface - Dolph Ziggler.

Vince McMahon's handpicked star has been on a roll in 2022. He has gained a lot of momentum by being put in several important spots and winning the Money In the Bank contract.

The main event of RAW this week was another important spot as he teamed up with Seth Rollins to face Bobby Lashley and Riddle.

However, Dolph Ziggler, the 14-time champion in WWE, made his return at ringside. He didn't say a word, but when Theory tried to put his feet on the ropes as leverage, Ziggler pushed them out. Eventually, the babyfaces Riddle and Lashley picked up the win. To add insult to injury, Ziggler superkicked the young superstar after the match, seemingly cementing his face turn.

Will Theory vs Ziggler be the direction after SummerSlam?

