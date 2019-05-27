×
RAW Preview: 5-time champ to turn face, Title to be vacated?

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
14.74K   //    27 May 2019, 20:09 IST

Brock Lesnar using the briefcase like a big stereo system
Brock Lesnar using the briefcase like a big stereo system

It's just another episode of RAW, but there's a lot more interest than ever. Why? To tune in to see if WWE responds to All Elite Wrestling. As you probably know, Saturday night saw All Elite Wrestling host their inaugural PPV - Double or Nothing.

Unsurprisingly, it was a massive success, featuring top-quality matches from top to bottom and proving that there is an alternate option to WWE coming around. Cody Rhodes took a couple of not-so-subtle shots at WWE, first mocking their inflation of attendance figures and secondly, smashing a throne with a hammer during his entrance, seemingly taking a shot at Triple H.

Either way, it's RAW tonight and there's a lot to look forward to. Brock Lesnar didn't make his MITB decision, but he will this week. Beck Lynch teamed with the unlikely duo of Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross while Seth Rollins teamed up with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston in the main event.

Here's what you need to look forward to on RAW this week.

#5. The state of the United States Championship

What is the fate of the US title?
What is the fate of the US title?

As you probably know by now, Rey Mysterio got his revenge on Samoa Joe at Money in the Bank following a humiliating one-minute loss at WrestleMania 35. In just around two minutes, Mysterio pinned Samoa Joe to become United States Champion.

Except, there was one problem - the referee blatantly missed the fact that Samoa Joe's shoulders were up. Mysterio was crowned champion unfairly and his status isn't known as he didn't show up on RAW.

This week, we'll get an update on the state of the United States Championship. Rumours have been pointing to the fact that the title will be vacated on RAW. This will give Samoa Joe another opportunity to reclaim the title.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Seth Rollins
