Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It's the first RAW of December 2022, and we are in an exciting period as WWE is looking to wrap the year up in style while also slowly planting the seeds for the 2023 Royal Rumble next month.

This week of RAW will be stacked, and although only one title match and one segment is announced, based on the fallout from last week, it's safe to assume that we will have a follow-up to several interesting stories and segments. Starting with Women's Champion Bianca Belair, let's get right into it:

#5. Tension is in the air for RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair seems satisfied with Alexa Bliss and Asuka, who was by her side throughout her feud against Damage CTRL. It ended with WarGames, where they were victorious, but all doesn't seem to be well in the alliance.

Every time Bray Wyatt's Firefly logo has been shown, something has changed in Alexa Bliss. Last week, Bliss seemed to indicate that not all is well between them, teasing a character change.

Don't be surprised to see a full-blown heel turn on RAW this week from the 9-time Champion Alexa Bliss. If it doesn't happen now, it's bound to be at some point this December.

#4. Dexter Lumis begins a new chapter

Dexter Lumis is officially a WWE Superstar

The Miz faked another injury to try to get out of his "anything goes" match against Dexter Lumis, but Adam Pearce wasn't buying it. He made sure that the match happened on RAW, and Lumis would decimate the 2-time Grand Slam Champion to finally earn his WWE contract.

This story has been going on since late August 2022, and it has been over three months now. On the first episode of December, we expect the popular Dexter Lumis to finally begin a new chapter.

#3. JBL's poker invitational tournament

What will happen when the stakes are high?

Hall of Famer JBL, along with Baron Corbin, is set to host a high-stakes invitational poker tournament. The last time we saw them play poker, it was against Akira Tozawa, and they lost.

While Corbin got the win over Tozawa in the ring, it was still a bad look for the duo. What will happen this week? Who will get the big win?

#2. Becky Lynch has Damage CTRL on her plate

The backstage staff tried to separate the brawl

Becky Lynch kicked things off in an ad-free first hour of the show last week with a big 3-on-1 brawl against Damage CTRL. The feud against Bayley was teased at WarGames, and it was Dakota Kai who she pinned to win the match for her team.

What will be the fallout from last week's brawl? Will Big Time Becks get overpowered by the members of Damage CTRL?

#1. The Usos put the Undisputed Tag Team titles on the line in the first of two title defenses this week

The Usos have a busy week ahead of them. Last week, they were confronted by Elias and Matt Riddle, leading to a tag team title match getting booked.

In the first of two title defenses this week, The Usos will defend the Undisputed Tag Team titles against Elias and Riddle. Assuming they win, they will then have to take the titles back to SmackDown to defend them against the strong duo of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

Will the Undisputed Champions prevail?

