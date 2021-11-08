RAW Preview: Backstage reason why former champion could be inserted into WWE title feud, Returning star to replace Rey Mysterio in the Survivor Series team?

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview, and we can finally say that WWE began the build to Survivor Series.

It was odd since the company seemingly ignored the pay-per-view for the last two weeks on both main roster brands. However, following the team announcements, it's clear that the remaining two episodes of RAW and SmackDown will be used to build to the so-called fourth-biggest WWE pay-per-view of the year.

Here's what you need to look forward to on the Red brand this week:

#5. Kevin Owens faces Seth Rollins on RAW in a big WrestleMania 36 rematch

Seth Rollins vs. Big E is the primary rivalry on RAW now. However, with Survivor Series coming up, we presume that it's a feud that will carry on until Day 1 and will presumably extend up until the Royal Rumble 2022.

While the Big E vs. Seth Rollins match isn't happening soon, we're getting a bout that could be even better from an in-ring perspective. Last week, Owens took on the WWE Champion in the main event.

While Rollins tried to cost Big E, Kevin Owens also tried to sneakily take advantage, angering the New Day member. The latter would pick up the win via the crucifix pin, and post-match, he was less than pleased with Owens.

The Prizefighter ended up challenging Rollins to a match on RAW, but his night ended with Big E hitting the Big Ending on him despite an apology from the former Universal Champion.

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens arguably had the best in-ring match of WrestleMania 36 at the WWE Performance Center. While it would have been fireworks in front of a crowd, the two men did their best to make it as memorable a clash as possible.

While Owens won in that instance, the chances of him repeating that are unlikely tonight. Unless the company plans to make the WWE title feud a triple threat, also involving Kevin Owens (two months before his contract expires), Seth Rollins will likely pick up the win to make him look stronger.

However, if WWE chooses to go with Owens, then it might mean a triple threat feud, and possibly a way of convincing him to re-sign with the company.

