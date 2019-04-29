×
RAW Preview: Big heel turn after 2 years, Surprise MITB participant? (April 29, 2019)

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Preview
2.85K   //    29 Apr 2019, 19:57 IST

Mutual respect didn't stop tension between the two
Mutual respect didn't stop tension between the two

It seems as though the Superstar Shake-Up is now fully out of effect and the two rosters for the year have been clearly established. Having lost one of their biggest soldiers in Roman Reigns, RAW gained a major assett in The Phenomenal AJ Styles.

Last week, we found out more new members of the roster, a major character change, a new Universal title contender and the wheels continued to spin as we head towards Money in the Bank.

WrestleMania season may be over, but there's a whole lot of things to be excited about and Money In The Bank happens to be the nearest major stop. We're set to continue the build to the great PPV tonight, with the picture for the PPV being made clearer. Here's what you can expect from what should be a great episode of RAW.

#5 Alexa Bliss reveals the MITB participants in "A moment of Bliss"

Alexa Bliss is set to make a big announcement
Alexa Bliss is set to make a big announcement

MITB, as with the last two years, will feature two ladder matches - with the men and women. While it hasn't been outright confirmed, it's assumed that both matches will contain 8 people each, especially since both matches feature superstars from RAW and SmackDown.

It's a good thing that it's that way, because two years ago when it was a SmackDown-exclusive PPV, WWE seemingly realised the mistake that they made. Either way, it's going to be interesting to see who Alexa Bliss announces as the participants in A Moment of Bliss.

If anything, it would be surprising if there were no qualification matches, because every year normally sees superstars having to qualify.

Sasha Banks is rumoured to be making her return and is expected to be added to MITB. There have been reports of "leaked" posters for MITB, but what the real lineup is, we'll find out tomorrow.

