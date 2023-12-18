RAW Preview: Big Undefeated streak to end after nearly 6 months, Unexpected new title challenger for Rhea Ripley (18th December 2023)

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview! It is the final live episode of 2023, which technically makes it the last episode of the year, barring the "Best of RAW" edition that we are going to get next week.

However, in the final live show of the year, WWE has ensured an action-packed episode as two major title matches have already been announced. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has been a very busy man, and last week, we saw him discuss a potential Intercontinental Championship idea with Kofi Kingston, Chad Gable, and Ricochet.

But as for the Intercontinental Title itself, The Miz will be next in line for a rematch against Gunther, and if he loses, he won't get a shot at the title as long as The Ring General is the champion.

As for CM Punk, we are unsure if he will appear tonight or not. Apart from that, there is a lot to look forward to on the last live episode of RAW this year, so let's get right into it.

#5. The Judgment Day defends the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against the undefeated Creed Brothers

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles are on the line.

The Creed Brothers have been on an incredible streak since signing on RAW in early November. The duo have won every match that they have had and have instantly shot themselves up to being the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

Even The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh were unable to take them out. Last week, the Creed Brothers saved R-Truth from a beatdown by The Judgment Day and prevented Shinsuke Nakamura from further damaging Cody Rhodes, thus establishing themselves as true forces to be reckoned with.

However, if you actually look at the stats, the last time that the Creed Brothers lost in a straightforward 2-on-2 tag team match was in late June of this year, according to Profightdb.

They did lose a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Title Match in NXT on September 30, but if you count a traditional tag team match, then they have been undefeated for just shy of six months.

With The Judgment Day always finding a way to win in the end, it seems more than likely that the Creed Brothers could fall and lose their long-running undefeated streak tonight.

#4. Rhea Ripley has an unexpected new challenger

Rhea Ripley faced Maxxine Dupri and squashed her in a bit of a messy match last week. After the effort, she was stopped from launching a further assault by Ivy Nile, who also happens to be aligned with the Creed Brothers.

Ivy Nile has not received too much of an opportunity to showcase herself, but when she has, she has proven to be another force to be reckoned with in the Women's division.

She is the dark horse who could surprise everyone, and after standing face-to-face with the Women's World Champion, it seems like she could be in line for a title shot at the beginning of next year.

Will the unexpected new challenger take it to Rhea Ripley in a big way tonight? Only time will tell.

#3. The Women's Tag Team Titles are on the line on RAW!

High stakes match-up on the final live episode of the year.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated the duo of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell last week to become the number-one contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven have not been the most active champions, but they will face another major challenge tonight in the form of a young, hungry, and up-and-coming duo.

Will they defend the titles successfully, or will the final live episode of RAW of the year lead to a title change? The fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

#2. Cody Rhodes continues his story with Shinsuke Nakamura

A DQ finish meant that this feud was far from over.

Cody Rhodes faced Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of RAW last week, and it was a banger until the Japanese star decided to spit mist on the face of The American Nightmare, thus leading to a Disqualification finish.

Nakamura would further assault the blinded Cody before the Creed Brothers stepped in and prevented it from happening. Nakamura got one last blow in what had to feel like a bitter moment for Cody.

The feud will carry on tonight and could potentially set up a huge rematch on the "Day 1" special edition of RAW on January 1, 2024.

#1. Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins get ready for another World Heavyweight Title clash

Last week, Drew McIntyre used extremely unfair and dirty tactics to secure a win over Jey Uso, whom he has directed all his anger towards. McIntyre also made it clear that he did not want CM Punk on the red brand and considered him a threat to the locker room, which is a common sentiment among many wrestlers.

He even had a confrontation with Punk backstage, where he told him that he did not care about his story nor Cody Rhodes' story and that he only wanted to finish his. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce revealed that he booked McIntyre in a World Heavyweight Title rematch for the 'Day 1' special edition of RAW on January 1, 2024, but that did not seem to be enough to make The Scottish Warrior happy.

What will Seth Rollins have to say to Drew, who has been on an absolute rampage? Only time will tell.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode of RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!