RAW Preview: Champion to win after losing at Extreme Rules, Returning stars to have first match in 2 and a half years

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. We're only a few weeks away from the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. The November 5 show is shaping up to be a belter as several storylines reach their boiling point.

The build-up to Crown Jewel will continue as this week's episode of RAW is stacked with high-profile title matches and other bouts with big stakes. We could see one superstar exit WWE before securing a contract, while two returning stars will compete in the company for the first time in two and a half years.

So what do we have to look forward to on RAW tonight? Keep reading to find out:

#5. Seth Rollins defends the United States Title against Matt Riddle on RAW

Can The Original Bro regain his lost crown?

Seth Rollins lost to Matt Riddle in their Fight Pit match after defeating him in early September at Clash at the Castle 2022. Last week on RAW, thanks to Brock Lesnar, The Visionary was able to defeat Bobby Lashley with relative ease to win the United States Title.

He became a two-time Grand Slam Champion in the process, the second superstar to accomplish the feat alongside The Miz.

It looks like this will serve as their trilogy bout. Expect Rollins to beat Matt Riddle after losing to him at Extreme Rules to potentially end their rivalry.

#4. The O.C. to have their first match in WWE in over two and a half years

Will The Alpha Academy squash The O.C. in their return match?

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are back on RAW! On the latest episode of the red brand, AJ Styles fooled Finn Balor and The Judgment Day into believing that he was joining the heelish stable.

However, The Phenomenal One revealed that his two old friends, Gallows and Anderson are back.

It's going to lead to an exciting feud, but before that happens, the returning Good Brothers will have their first WWE match in over two and a half years when they take on The Alpha Academy.

#3. Elias returns to RAW

WWE @WWE Who wants to WALK WITH ELIAS tomorrow night on #WWERaw Who wants to WALK WITH ELIAS tomorrow night on #WWERaw? https://t.co/OJCbolVYU7

Ezekiel's older brother Elias will officially make his return to RAW. Following a storyline that featured Ezekiel taking his brother's place and inflicting Kevin Owens with all kinds of doubts, The Drifter seems to be back.

While we saw him alongside Ezekiel in a backstage segment, it seems like the story of the latter is over.

What can we expect when Elias returns to the red brand this week? Will he end up picking a fight with Kevin Owens?

#2. Will The Miz get rid of Dexter Lumis for good?

The Miz will finally get his hands on Lumis?

Dexter Lumis has been behind the destruction of The Miz in the last few months. Fans have never heard him utter a word, and it's likely to be a while before they do, as he rarely speaks on television.

Last week, Lumis ruined Miz's birthday celebrations on RAW, and an irate A-Lister had enough. Road Dogg booked a match last week and decided that it would be a high-stakes bout between the two nemeses.

The stipulation of the match is that if The Miz wins, Dexter Lumis will be gone for good. If Lumis wins, he earns a WWE contract. Fans will be eager to see how this will play out on the upcoming edition of RAW.

#1. Brock Lesnar returns for some unfinished business

Brock Lesnar returned to RAW last week with the intention of taking care of some unfinished business with then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley. As you may remember, the two squared off this past January at the Royal Rumble, and it was The All Mighty who won the match after an interference from Roman Reigns.

While Lesnar did technically regain the title from Lashley at Elimination Chamber, he didn't pin him to do so.

This time around, the two will potentially clash at Crown Jewel, with the match expected to be made official soon. Lashley, who was furious with how things played out last week, invited The Beast Incarnate to meet him face-to-face this week. The dream confrontation is finally set to happen.

What do you make of the upcoming episode of the red brand? Let us know in the comments section below.

