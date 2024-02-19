RAW Preview: Cody Rhodes faces former Tag Team partner 13 years after breaking up, 2 record-breaking stars face off in a Title clash (19th February)

It's the RAW before Elimination Chamber 2024, and WWE has made several announcements online to make it a stacked and highly-anticipated episode. As the superstars get ready to make a trip to the land down under Australia, some are yet to secure their ticket.

There are going to be several important matches, including a blockbuster title match and a bout between two top stars. We will be seeing the follow-up to last week's episode, and not everything tonight will be Elimination Chamber related.

So, what exactly is happening on RAW tonight? Join us as we take a look into the stacked card tonight:

#5. Cody Rhodes faces former Tag Team partner Drew McIntyre 13 years after their break up

Cody Rhodes has been in a crossroads with Drew McIntyre for a few weeks now. While McIntyre urged Cody to finish his story, he also took liberties in attacking him recently, with the two finally set to lock horns.

What has been forgotten is that both Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre are former tag team partners - having one reign as Tag Team Champions in 2010 when they were known as "The Dashing Ones."

Their run didn't last too long, and they broke up toward the end of 2010. We're a bit surprised that their history hasn't been acknowledged, but it seems like the two stars are big enough that they don't need to bring up any history.

With The Scottish Warrior set to have one last chance to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, will he get one over Cody tonight?

#4. Gunther's Intercontinental title reign is under threat on RAW against Jey Uso

Gunther has been nothing short of dominant during his record-breaking run as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. Due to rumored visa issues that won't allow him to travel to Australia, the Intercontinental Champion will be defending his title on RAW.

The man he faces is another record-breaking former Champion - one-half of the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions of all time, Jey Uso. Jey is looking to win his first singles title ever in 2024, and to do so, he must go through the Austrian Champion.

No matter how close his opponents have gotten, Gunther has always stood tall in the end. What will happen when the two record-breaking stars clash tonight on RAW?

#3. R-Truth, The Miz, and DIY face The Judgment Day

Can the odd-pairing team beat The Judgment Day? (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

R-Truth has been in a bit of a pickle after finally realizing that he isn't a part of the Judgment Day. He tried to get The Miz down to Kentucky from California in a matter of minutes last week, but of course, that didn't happen.

Following JD McDonagh's win over R-Truth, The Judgment Day's signature beatdown ensued before Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of #DIY made the save. With The Miz also aligning with DIY, the three men and R-Truth will team up to face four of The Judgment Day stars.

Who will get bragging rights tonight?

#2. Chad Gable faces Ivar

A highly-anticipated rematch (Pic courtesy: WWE.com)

Chad Gable has lost a bit of momentum from the end of last year, but he and The Alpha Academy have actively been engaged in a feud with Ivar of The Viking Raiders and Valhalla on RAW.

In an attempt to get one over Ivar and stand tall, Chad Gable will represent Alpha Academy against the former Tag Team Champion tonight.

Can Gable suplex the imposing Ivar, or will The Viking Raiders star squash him?

#1. The Women of WWE get one last chance to secure a ticket to Australia

These five and more will be competing in a last-chance battle royal (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)

Shayna Baszler, Mia Yim, Alba Fyre, Zelina Vega, and Zoey Stark are among the women who lost the opportunity to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

The five women, along with a few other stars of the women's division, will be competing in a Last Chance Battle Royal tonight on RAW to secure the final spot in the Elimination Chamber match.

As you know, Rhea Ripley faces Nia Jax in a title match at Elimination Chamber to determine who will defend the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania. Their opponent will be decided in the Chamber match.

Who will walk out with the final spot inside the Chamber? Tune into RAW to find out!