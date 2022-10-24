Welcome to another edition of RAW Preview. We are mere weeks away from Crown Jewel 2022. It has been an exciting time to be a fan of the red brand, with the show producing some of its best content in years.

That has only amped up since the change in management, and there is much to be excited about. It's unimaginable that RAW hasn't had a world champion in over half a year, yet it has arguably remained the better brand for the most part in 2022.

So what is it that fans have to look forward to this week? We will be looking at the fallout of last week's eventful episode and more.

#5. Bayley takes on Bianca Belair in a non-title rematch on RAW

Last week on RAW, Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defeated the duo of Bianca Belair and Candice LeRae, with the latter getting pinned. Damage CTRL's recent dominance has been interesting to watch, with Extreme Rules being one of the rare moments where they have fallen short.

As a result of last week's result, Bianca Belair will face Bayley in a non-title match on RAW this week. It has been documented numerous times in WWE that a champion facing a challenger in a non-title match usually means they are losing.

The last time The EST was pinned was nearly two months ago at Clash at the Castle 2022, where Bayley became the first person in a while to get the better of Belair.

Expect a similar outcome, with The Role Model's win setting up a title rematch at Crown Jewel 2022.

#4. Mustafa Ali is Seth Rollins' next big problem

Last week on RAW, Seth Rollins came out to celebrate his United States Championship victory. He was interrupted by Mustafa Ali, whose championship challenge was brushed aside by The Visionary.

Ali revealed that he was Rollins' "next freakin problem," with the feud being teased at first. After Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle in the main event of RAW to retain the US Title, Ali once again appeared and stood tall, sending the champion packing.

He made his intentions clear, and we're likely to see a short feud between the two heading into Crown Jewel. A few months on from Ali asking for his release from the company, things may have taken a turn for the better for the high-flyer. The former RETRIBUTION leader could be getting a title push in a match culminating in Saudi Arabia.

#3. What will see from the newly-formed duo of JBL and Baron Corbin on RAW

Baron Corbin and JBL will be a regular staple of the red brand

Last week on RAW, JBL came out and announced that the newest star of the red brand would be his new client, Baron Corbin. He also added that Corbin's move to RAW is the result of a trade-off as Rey Mysterio moved to SmackDown.

The former United States Champion's old gimmick, Happy Corbin, seems to have been done away with. JBL will be the manager of the Mayor of Jackpot City going forward. The Hall of Famer also called his new client a "future wrestling God."

Corbin even picked up a win over Dolph Ziggler in the process, with the newly-formed duo set to be a staple of the red brand. What will we see from them this week?

#2. What will happen between The Judgment Day and The O.C on RAW?

Dominik Mysterio picked up the biggest win of his career last week

The Judgment Day has been quite dominant in the last few months, even if they haven't won all of their matches. Last week, Dominik Mysterio talked a big game to The O.C. and AJ Styles in particular.

Styles challenged him to a match, and they clashed on the red brand. While the result was seemingly taken for granted, Dominik Mysterio shocked the world when he defeated the former WWE Champion to pick up arguably the biggest win of his career.

However, it wasn't without the help of his fellow Judgment Day members. It also means that the showdown between the heelish stable and The O.C. could be made official for Crown Jewel.

Who will clash this week ahead of their potential six-man tag team bout in Saudi Arabia?

#1. What will be the aftermath of the Bobby Lashley-Brock Lesnar brawl last week?

Bobby Lashley made an all mighty statement last week

The show opened last week in the best way possible. Bobby Lashley called out Lesnar for their face-to-face encounter, and The Beast Incarnate obliged.

While Lesnar got the better of Lashley at first, The All Mighty turned it around, all while the locker room and security came out to separate the two men. Lashley stood tall by sending The Beast Incarnate through the announcers' desk.

Either way, we don't expect Lesnar to be around this week, but we will likely hear from The All Mighty ahead of the big clash of titans in Saudi Arabia.

What do you make of the upcoming episode of the red brand? Let us know in the comments section below.

