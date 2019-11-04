RAW Preview: Epic Royal Rumble 2019 rematch, Surprise heel turn to be teased after 3 years? (November 4th, 2019)

Brock Lesnar is back!

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE RAW Preview! We're in for a rather interesting week as the build to Survivor Series begins. Technically, it already began this past Friday when the NXT roster invaded SmackDown Live and somewhat saved the day amidst various issues that WWE had in Saudi Arabia.

It was an incredible show, but that was SmackDown. RAW last week was a rather interesting episode with a bit of a surprising ending. It was, of course, the Rusev-Lana-Bobby Lashley storyline and if it wasn't bizarre enough already, it took a whole new turn, but we'll get back to that later.

Last week was more focused on the build towards Crown Jewel for the men, whereas the women marched on with some really good matches, including Becky Lynch vs Kairi Sane and Charlotte Flair & Natalya against The IIconics.

Now that everybody is back in the United States, the shows will go on as per usual and here is what you need to look forward to this week!

#5 What's next for Seth Rollins?

The look of defeat

It's not been an easy month for Seth Rollins. The comments he's made about fans have significantly reduced his popularity and to add to it, the crowd was audibly in favor of The Fiend at Hell in a Cell.

Displeased with the way Rollins handled things, he has faced the wrath of the WWE Universe across the world, with many of the Saudi Arabian fans even booing The Architect at Crown Jewel.

The descent this month continued and at Crown Jewel, he inevitably lost the Universal Championship to The Fiend. He isn't going to be getting much in the way of sympathy for it, so it'll be interesting to see how he responds.

The days of immediate rematches are over and Bray Wyatt is now on a different brand. He's lost the Universal title for good and he's not going to be a happy man. With the combination of everything happen, we wouldn't be surprised to see Rollins teasing a heel turn for the first time in 3 years.

