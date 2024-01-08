Welcome to the second edition of RAW Preview for 2024. With Day 1, New Year's Evil, and New Year's Revolution now in the books, WWE gets set to continue the build-up to the 2024 Royal Rumble.

In less than three weeks, the road to WrestleMania 40 begins. As we now enter the most important period of the year in the WWE calendar, a few huge announcements have been made for RAW, including the return of CM Punk - which is, of course, the biggest headline of this week.

However, there's actually a lot more to look forward to than just that, and we'll tell you exactly what that is, so join us for the preview of what could be an incredible episode on Monday Night:

#5. Finn Balor faces Tommaso Ciampa in a second-time-ever match with huge title implications

On the Day 1 edition of RAW, DIY's Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano made their presence felt, putting Undisputed Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest on alert.

Thanks to R-Truth's word with Adam Pearce, a big match has been made to help DIY earn a direct title shot. If Tommaso Ciampa beats Finn Balor in their first match since 2019, he will earn himself and Gargano a shot at the Tag Team titles.

Can he pull off a big upset in the clash of two former NXT Champions?

#4. CM Punk is back on RAW

What will The Best in the World have to say about the Royal Rumble?

The biggest thing that fans are looking forward to on RAW tonight is the return of CM Punk. He didn't appear on Day 1, and in all fairness, he didn't need to. The last time he was on the red brand, we saw World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins come out and tell him exactly how he felt.

CM Punk, to his credit, kept his cool and told The Visionary that it was the only free pass he'd get at insulting him without facing the consequences. He declared himself for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match and teased going after Rollins.

We know that he will have two appearances on RAW this month, and there could possibly be three should he win the match. However, this could be the night where we see a new, short feud kickstart for The Best in the World and can presumably play out between tonight and the Elimination Chamber show.

#4. What's next for the Women's division?

Jax picked up a big win in the first match of 2024

The RAW Women's division is heating up in a big way. On the Day 1 edition of RAW, the first match of the WWE calendar year saw Nia Jax and Becky Lynch go at it for the first time ever. It was surprising that it took over five years after the infamous punch from Nia Jax for the match to happen.

In what was ultimately a brutal beatdown, Nia Jax had the best match of her career so far and managed to bust Becky Lynch open to pick up a dominant win.

In doing so, she undoubtedly puts herself above everyone else as the woman who should be the number one contender to the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

As for Becky Lynch, how will she respond? And what will Rhea Ripley have to say after retaining her title against a very game Ivy Nile?

#2. The Women's Tag Team Titles are on the line!

The former Champions played the party spoilers last week

Last week on RAW, two major things happened in the women's tag team division. Firstly, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark defeated Natalya and Tegan Nox to become the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team titles.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, the newly-crowned Champions, were partying with the titles, only for it to be spoilt by Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. As a result, we will be getting a rematch for the Tag Team titles while Baszler and Stark presumably watch on closely.

#1. Cody Rhodes looks to end his Shinsuke Nakamura story

The end of last month saw Cody Rhodes go up against Shinsuke Nakamura, only for the match to end in a DQ finish. Since then, Nakamura has been trying to mentally and physically assault The American Nightmare to seemingly get some closure in his own story.

It was clear from the finish of their last match that it was far from over, and tonight could be where it all ends as the two former Royal Rumble winners go head-to-head in a huge match-up.

