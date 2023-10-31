RAW Preview: Former WWE champion to form a stable with former NXT Tag Team Champions? Possibility analyzed 

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW is set to serve as the go-home show for Crown Jewel 2023, featuring several significant matches, such as Seth Rollins vs. JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio vs. Ricochet. However, the show is also expected to introduce an unexpected twist with the formation of a potential stable involving DIY members Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, along with an association with the Miz.

The possibility of this arises after recent reports hint at a potential character shift for the Miz, with the A-lister possibly transitioning into a babyface role in the near future. The groundwork for this transformation might be laid out during tonight's episode, with hints of an alliance between DIY and the Miz.

The potential scenario might unfold when the DIY faces the Imperium's Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser in their scheduled match. However, the match also presents an opportunity for the Miz to come to their aid in case of any post-match altercations initiated by Imperium.

This development could mark a gradual shift towards a more heroic depiction of the Miz on the red brand, providing a fresh angle for the 43-year-old star. While the A-lister has previously portrayed a babyface character in the company, his predominant role has been that of a villainous persona since his debut.

It will be interesting to see how things will unfold on tonight's show and whether the company will drop any potential hints and teases for the alliance between Miz and DIY as we are heading towards Crown Jewel 2023.

WWE RAW full preview for tonight's show

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW will not only serve as the final show before Crown Jewel but also as a special Halloween edition. The show is already set to feature some high-profile matches, including a non-title match between Seth Rollins and JD McDonagh.

Additionally, another non-title match scheduled for the show will be between Dominik Mysterio and Ricochet. This match was set up after last week's altercation between Ricochet, Dominik, and Logan Paul.

A Halloween special Trick or Street Fight is also scheduled for RAW between Natalya and Chelsea Green. Moreover, Candice LeRae will face Xia Li, who was recently involved in some vignette backstage segments.

Furthermore, Alpha Academy will unexpectedly be in tag team action when they face the Creed Brothers on tonight's show. Additionally, DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will take on the members of Imperium in a tag-team clash.

Overall, tonight's RAW seems to be a jam-packed edition. It will be interesting to see how things unfold on tonight's episode, as it will be the final show before the Crown Jewel premium live event.

