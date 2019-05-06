×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

RAW Preview: Huge heel turn, WWE legend to get title shot? (May 6th, 2019)

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Preview
7.06K   //    06 May 2019, 20:11 IST

The Big Dog is back on RAW!
The Big Dog is back on RAW!

We're set for another huge episode of Monday Night RAW and tonight, it looks more promising than ever. As we edge closer to Money in the Bank, we need to remember that it isn't just MITB that WWE will be building towards.

They've got the Saudi Arabia show on June 7th, and they're likely going to be building that up - starting from tonight. Roman Reigns is set to make a special appearance RAW, despite WWE officials denying him at first. But we'll get back to that later.

Last week, we got the full RAW side of the two MITB ladder matches (and the next night, the SmackDown stars were announced). Chaos naturally ensued in quick order, while United States champion Samoa Joe got pinned by the man he squashed at WrestleMania - Rey Mysterio.

A rather bizarre rivalry between The Usos and The Revival began, while The Miz's rivalry with Shane McMahon went to a whole new level. Here's what to expect from RAW tonight!

#6. Has Rey Mysterio earned a spot back in the United States title picture?

Rey Mysterio pinned Samoa Joe last week
Rey Mysterio pinned Samoa Joe last week


Rey Mysterio, as you probably know, suffered a humiliating defeat at WrestleMania 35 when Samoa Joe squashed him in all but a minute. Failing to capture the United States Championship, Mysterio called it the most humiliating moment of his career and had a chance at redeeming himself in a non-title match on RAW last week.

By pure veteran instinct, Mysterio managed to get a clever pin on Joe, getting a taste of redemption. His son Dominic was even with him at the entrance, hoisting himself up in victory.

With a clean win over the champion, does this mean that Rey Mysterio will get a United States title shot? We believe that is exactly what's going to happen at Money in the Bank.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw The Usos The Revival Roman Reigns Seth Rollins
Advertisement
WWE RAW (6th May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW (29th April 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
7 Mistakes WWE Made On Raw This Week(29 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Secretly Told Us On Monday Night Raw - Vince McMahon speaking to us through Sami Zayn, Drew Mcintyre protected?
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw (15th April 2019): Start Time, Preview, Location, of Monday Night Raw | WWE Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
3 WWE RAW Superstars who need to move to SmackDown and 3 who should move to RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW (22nd April 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Superstar Shakeup Results: April 15th 2019, latest Raw Superstar Shakeup winners, video highlights
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: The biggest winners and losers of last night's episode (April 29,2019)
RELATED STORY
2 things which should not have happened and 2 things we are glad happened this week in WWE
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us