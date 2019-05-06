RAW Preview: Huge heel turn, WWE legend to get title shot? (May 6th, 2019)

The Big Dog is back on RAW!

We're set for another huge episode of Monday Night RAW and tonight, it looks more promising than ever. As we edge closer to Money in the Bank, we need to remember that it isn't just MITB that WWE will be building towards.

They've got the Saudi Arabia show on June 7th, and they're likely going to be building that up - starting from tonight. Roman Reigns is set to make a special appearance RAW, despite WWE officials denying him at first. But we'll get back to that later.

Last week, we got the full RAW side of the two MITB ladder matches (and the next night, the SmackDown stars were announced). Chaos naturally ensued in quick order, while United States champion Samoa Joe got pinned by the man he squashed at WrestleMania - Rey Mysterio.

A rather bizarre rivalry between The Usos and The Revival began, while The Miz's rivalry with Shane McMahon went to a whole new level. Here's what to expect from RAW tonight!

#6. Has Rey Mysterio earned a spot back in the United States title picture?

Rey Mysterio pinned Samoa Joe last week

Rey Mysterio, as you probably know, suffered a humiliating defeat at WrestleMania 35 when Samoa Joe squashed him in all but a minute. Failing to capture the United States Championship, Mysterio called it the most humiliating moment of his career and had a chance at redeeming himself in a non-title match on RAW last week.

By pure veteran instinct, Mysterio managed to get a clever pin on Joe, getting a taste of redemption. His son Dominic was even with him at the entrance, hoisting himself up in victory.

With a clean win over the champion, does this mean that Rey Mysterio will get a United States title shot? We believe that is exactly what's going to happen at Money in the Bank.

