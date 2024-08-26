Welcome to the RAW before Bash in Berlin 2024 Preview. While the SmackDown roster is already over in Europe, touring in countries like the Netherlands and Belgium, the red brand stays in the United States for at least another night as they head to Providence, Rhode Island.

This is going to be a stacked episode of RAW. We'll see the immediate fallout from last week - including what remains of the tensions in The New Day as Xavier Woods seems unhappy with the alliance and association with the new arrival, Odyssey Jones.

Sheamus seems to have finished his business with Pete Dunne but has a trilogy bout pending with Ludwig Kaiser - something we anticipate will either unfold tonight or be announced for Bash in Berlin this Saturday. Apart from that, here's a follow-up from last week's events leading into what you need to look forward to tonight.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#5. Chad Gable faces Uncle Howdy in a big grudge match on RAW

Will Uncle Howdy give The Wyatt Sicks a clean sweep? (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)

It's finally happening! Tonight on RAW, Chad Gable and Uncle Howdy will finally go head-to-head. As you might know, Uncle Howdy's identity is none other than that of Bo Dallas.

The last time Bo Dallas stepped into the ring was in 2019. Specifically, November 13, 2019. That's exactly 1,748 days since he wrestled.

The war against Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers wages on, with the Maxxine Dupri-Ivy Nile match hijacked last week. It looks like everything will come to a head tonight as Uncle Howdy makes his in-ring debut (or return, depending on how you look at it) against one of the very best in the world.

#4. Braun Strowman faces "Big" Bronson Reed in a clash of titans

Expand Tweet

Last week on RAW, "Big" Bronson Reed was on a rampage as he sought to do to The Miz what he did to Seth Rollins - hospitalize him and take him out. While The Miz likely still made the trip to the "local medical facility," as Michael Cole would call it, Braun Strowman came out to give Reed a taste of his own medicine.

It may have made Bronson Reed partially back off, but tonight, the impressive 36-year-old star faces Braun Strowman for the first time in a singles match. The two have faced off in a Money in the Bank qualifier involving Chad Gable, but this one will be intense.

Expect an all-out war.

#3. Drew McIntyre and CM Punk continue their war

The sequel takes place this Saturday in Berlin (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)

CM Punk confirmed he spoke to Adam Pearce and got a sequel match against Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin. It will be contested under Strap Match rules, meaning that the first superstar to touch all four corners of the ring in a sequence will be declared the winner.

The war wages on tonight. The battle will be a mental one because, in a few days in Berlin, the hatred is going to come out when they face off again. There won't be a special guest referee this time, but that doesn't matter because even after the bout, the feud will be far from over.

#2. Randy Orton is LIVE!

An abrupt ending to the show last week (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)

Last week on RAW, Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser double-teamed to take out Randy Orton. It worked, but only until the end of the night because Orton vs. Kaiser was booked for the main event.

After Randy Orton defeated Ludwig Kaiser, Gunther swooped in to get the better of him. The show went off the air rather abruptly as The Viper seemed to be getting the upper hand over The Ring General.

Tonight, the time for talking ends. The two parties will get their last word in as they get set to presumably headline Bash in Berlin. This will be a big segment to look forward to on RAW.

#1. The New Judgment Day looks to severely compromise The Terror Twins

Expand Tweet

For the first time, fans saw The New Judgment Day get the better of The Terror Twins. On two previous occasions, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest got the better of the new version of The Judgment Day.

Last week, things changed, and the group comprising Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito stood tall. At Bash in Berlin, The Terror Twins will take on Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match.

The reactions to that one will be huge, but this will also be a tense segment tonight before the four go to war. We have a feeling that just like some other feuds on RAW, Bash in Berlin won't be the end of it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.