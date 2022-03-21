RAW Preview: "Injured" top star to return next week, Big heel turn after 6 years?

The road to WrestleMania continues to wind down as we reach the penultimate episode of RAW this week. It's hard to believe that we're less than two weeks away from The Grandest Stage of Them All that will feature the biggest WrestleMania match of all time, or so WWE says.

While there isn't any world title representation on the red brand, a lot of the most interesting feuds for WrestleMania are happening on RAW. With just two episodes left, here is what you need to look forward to on the red brand tonight:

#5. Bianca Belair gets taken out, but is she out of the RAW Women's title picture?

Becky L̥ynch took out Bianca Belair and injured her last week

Bianca Belair defeated Doudrop once again last week on the red brand. It wasn't a surprising outcome, nor was the post-match attack. Belair seems to be under the skin of Becky Lynch, who brutally assaulted her post-match.

It resulted in an injury and WWE has presented it as a serious one that could keep The EST Of WWE out of action indefinitely. However, it's obvious that the move was made to build heat to their match at WrestleMania 38.

Don't be surprised to see Bianca Belair return from her "injury" next week to make a statement.

#4. Are The Alpha Academy looming around the RAW Tag Team title picture?

Randy Orton and Riddle had their celebrations clashed next week

Last week, Randy Orton hosted the RK-Bro Championship celebrations. These things are usually meant to be crashed, so of course, that's exactly what happened. The Street Profits were the last team to beat RK-Bro and they went to make their claim for a RAW Tag Team title shot at WrestleMania.

While Orton was furious with them, they teased a heel turn and it was Riddle who calmed the situation down and accepted their challenge for WrestleMania 38. After it was made official, he faced Montez Ford, but not before the former champions The Alpha Academy interrupted.

Otis bulldozed through everybody, signaling that they will also be in the mix for the RAW Tag Team title pictures at The Show of Shows. The heel turn tease for The Street Profits was interesting because they have been babyfaces for six years in the company.

#3. Finn Balor and Damian Priest's roads to cross at WrestleMania?

Damian Priest defeated Finn Balor in a non-title match

Last week on RAW, Damian Priest faced Finn Balor in a non-title match. As you know, it was when Balor dethroned Priest to become the US Champion that the latter turned heel and launched an assault.

The week after that, Finn Balor's match against Austin Theory ended because Damian Priest came out of nowhere to begin an assault on the champion. Last week, Priest defeated Balor in a non-title match.

This is very obviously going to set up their third clash where Priest will inevitably regain the US Title under his new heel persona.

#2. What's next for Seth Rollins after his loss on RAW?

Seth Rollins had an idea last week that nearly cost him his friendship with Kevin Owens. He stated that he also wanted to have a talk show since he doesn't have a match. Owens said that there could only be one, and Sonya Deville decided that it was the perfect opportunity for the two to have a main event match on RAW to decide who would host Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Of course, it was KO who won the match, as he has quite a good track record against Rollins. It left The Architect frustrated, and still without a spot on the WrestleMania 38 card.

It will be interesting to see how things play out. As of this writing, Seth Rollins is expected to face Cody Rhodes. However, don't expect Rhodes to appear until the night of WrestleMania Sunday.

#1. AJ Styles returns to RAW

After a few weeks of taunting, AJ Styles will finally return to get his retribution on Edge. He will have to wait until WrestleMania to get even a measure of revenge, but he isn't going to be a happy man.

Edge has changed his look, attire, and even theme song as he looks to get inside the head of The Phenomenal One. We will see the two icons of their generation go face-to-face for the first time since the brutal assault after The Rated-R Superstar and Styles made the match official.

It's a dream match set to happen in less than two weeks. Will AJ Styles be able to gain momentum upon his return to RAW?

