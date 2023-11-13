Welcome to this week's edition of Monday Night RAW! We're less than two weeks away from Survivor Series: WarGames, meaning that this is the penultimate episode of the last Premium Live Event of 2023.

There's a lot to be excited about on RAW, with plenty of new stories and new faces, such as the highly-impressive Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile.

In terms of the Women's division, the main feud has been established as Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will take on Zoey Stark after the latter won the Battle Royal last week.

But apart from that, six different matches have been announced for RAW - meaning we have a stacked show on our hands.

Here's what you need to look forward to on the penultimate episode of the Red brand before Survivor Series 2023:

#6. Ludwig Kaiser faces Tommaso Ciampa in a huge rematch on RAW

It was the three-time Champion who was victorious last time

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, aka DiY, are reformed and ready to make an impact on the Tag Team Division. They faced the newly-signed Creed Brothers last week, and although it was a good win for the newcomers, it wasn't without controversy.

It was the interference of Imperium that cost DiY, and as a result, three-time Champion Ciampa will face Ludwig Kaiser in a rematch from late September. On that occasion, Ciampa won, but will things be different this time around on RAW?

#5. Xia Li takes on Indi Hartwell on RAW, but there's something big awaiting

Xia Li has been on a mission

Xia Li has made her presence known recently more than she ever has before. She's a woman on a mission and seems to be eyeing the NXT Women's Championship while also picking up rivalries on RAW.

She cost Becky Lynch in the Women's Battle Royal last week to kick off a huge non-title feud between herself and the first woman to headline WrestleMania. But before that, she also took out Candice LeRae backstage.

LeRae's friend, Indi Hartwell, will be looking for revenge. Will the Aussie star get the W, or will Xia Li gain more momentum?

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura faces Otis

Can Otis get justice for Tozawa?

Shinsuke Nakamura has been dealing with The Alpha Academy in the fallout of his failed World Heavyweight Title attempt against Seth Rollins. Last week, a brave but not-so-smart Akira Tozawa challenged Nakamura and was defeated as expected.

This week, Nakamura faces a tougher challenge in Otis. Will he get the win to regain momentum, or will Otis carry Alpha Academy to another big victory on RAW?

#3. The Miz takes on Ivar after controversy ensued on RAW last week

The A-Lister looks for retaliation from last week

The Miz won the Fatal-4-Way match on RAW last week to become Gunther's next Intercontinental title opponent at Survivor Series: WarGames. But it came controversially as it appeared to be a double-pin, only for Ricochet to have kicked out just in time to prevent Ivar's win. The Miz, however, definitively pinned Bronson Reed.

Ivar wasn't happy about this and took The Miz out. The A-Lister will look to get one back over one-half of The Viking Raiders as he prepares for his biggest match in quite a while.

#2. Tegan Nox takes on Women's Tag Team Champion Piper Niven

Can Piper Niven pick up the win?

Tegan Nox and Natalya have been briefly feuding with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven - the Women's Tag Team Champions. The Welsh star is back in singles action tonight against a formidable opponent in Piper Niven.

It's going to be interesting to see how this match plays out, but the overall size difference is going to be a huge obstacle for Tegan Nox. Can she defy the odds and cause a huge upset this week?

#1. The Undisputed Tag Team Titles are on the line on RAW

For the third time, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will be facing Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. The title has gone back and forth a couple of times now, and this looks to be the definitive match for that.

However, the real definitive match is at WarGames, where the Judgment Day and JD McDonagh will face Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in the namesake match.

Will hell be unleashed as the eight stars get ready to go to war?

